beforeLogin deprecated?

Tried to add some mutli-tenant login logic to the login operation through the

beforeLogin

hook, but I noticed that the hook isn't called in the login operation code, but

beforeOperation

are. Perhaps the

beforeLogin

is deprecated?

A

beforeLogin

hook would be useful in my case though, as I want to prevent the login under certain conditions. It is to late to do so in the

afterLogin

hook, and the

beforeOperation

hook doesn't give me the user document.