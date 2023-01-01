DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
beforeLogin deprecated?

default discord avatar
dsod
11 months ago
4

Tried to add some mutli-tenant login logic to the login operation through the

beforeLogin

hook, but I noticed that the hook isn't called in the login operation code, but

beforeOperation

are. Perhaps the

beforeLogin

is deprecated?



A

beforeLogin

hook would be useful in my case though, as I want to prevent the login under certain conditions. It is to late to do so in the

afterLogin

hook, and the

beforeOperation

hook doesn't give me the user document.

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    11 months ago

    ahhh interesting



    i think we ended up removing beforeLogin as it was in the same position as the beforeOperation hook. What would you need to modify in this new hook? User? Token? Cookie?

  • default discord avatar
    dsod
    11 months ago

    I have a PR incoming 🙂 although, I realized I might simply be able to throw an error in the

    afterLogin

    hook to reject a login operation.



    Doing some more testing



    Simply throwing did the trick.


    I updated the docs and types in a PR though:


    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/1287


    Token is set before the

    afterLogin

    hook is called, so I'll create a PR where I bring back the

    beforeLogin

    again.. 🙂



    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/1289

    @jmikrut

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    11 months ago

    @dsod we will review this today!

  • default discord avatar
    dsod
    11 months ago

    Thanks! 🙂

