Hi Payload community,

I'm new to payload and this discord community so please don't mind if this is a trivial question.

I want to build a website for my university club which will have mostly static pages but some dynamic data driven components like projects, upcoming events, etc. A full blown backend seems to be overkill for this so I decided to explore payload for it's admin panel/data handling.

Ideally, I would like to do most of the data handling with getStaticProps() and create a new build when the CMS data is changed (e.g. an event is added by the team) as I expect there won't be very frequent changes. But I'm not sure how to set up the website to trigger a build upon updating the content in payload.

I see that there are various ways to integrate a Next.js app with payload:

1. Set up a separate payload server which will act like a usual backend server with an admin panel. Deploy the Next.js app on vercel.

This approach seems straightforward to me but I'll have to maintain 2 different deployments.

2. A monorepo approach like in the nextjs-payload boilerplate provided by the payload team. I have parts of the frontend built already, I couldn't figure out how to add payload to the existing nextjs app. Also seems like I won't be able to deploy to vercel this way?

3. I saw another repo by the payload team - next/payload which apparently exposes payload in a serverless way using nextjs API routes. However the package still seems to be in early development so I'm not sure if/how to use it.

I would love to deploy this website with free-tiers of any cloud providers (at least initially) as I'm not sure if my university will be providing any budget for this website.

Any suggestions or advice is appreciated!

Thank you!