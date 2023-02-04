Best place for a studio to deploy a growing number of Payload projects?

We're loving Payload and plan to continue using it for a growing number of client projects. The front-ends for these projects are hosted on Vercel. The projects are relatively lightweight, they're typically marketing sites rather than e-comm or apps with a large # of users.

What would be the most cost-effective (and easy to manage) way to deploy our Payload instances? Payload Cloud was very easy to set-up, but I think as we scale the number of projects self-hosting would be simpler, and I know James mentioned on the call yesterday that the Payload team is more focused on the core product for now rather than Cloud (rightfully so).

Cost-wise, I'm assuming S3 for file uploads + a shared EC2 instance might be cheapest? If we're using S3 and the projects are lightweight-ish, would an ephemeral platform be better? Would love to hear your recommendations.