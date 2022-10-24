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Community Help

Best way to update PayloadCMS?

default discord avatar
eustachi03 years ago
6

Is it just a matter of changing the version of payload in the package.json file and run npm install?

  • default discord avatar
    martafiixek3 years ago

    Yes, I would just run

    npm update

    or

    yarn upgrade

    without changing version if you have specified version range inside

    package.json

    If you did not specify range such as

    ^3.2.2

    (notice the caret) then yes, you have to change the version on your own inside

    package.json
  • default discord avatar
    eustachi03 years ago

    Okay! Thank you very much

  • default discord avatar
    martafiixek3 years ago

    And there's no need to do anything else

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    3 years ago

    👍 You can also run

    yarn add payload@latest

    or

    npm install payload@latest

    to have your package.json auto-update to the latest stable release

  • default discord avatar
    eustachi03 years ago

    Amazing! Thank you!

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    3 years ago
    @962537363983196240

    I'd also recommend looking through the Release notes to look for anything of note between your current version and latest

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/releases
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