Best way to update PayloadCMS?

Is it just a matter of changing the version of payload in the package.json file and run npm install?
Yes, I would just run
npm update
or
yarn upgrade
without changing version if you have specified version range inside
package.json
If you did not specify range such as
^3.2.2
(notice the caret) then yes, you have to change the version on your own inside
package.json
Okay! Thank you very much
And there's no need to do anything else
👍 You can also run
yarn add payload@latest
or
npm install payload@latest
to have your package.json auto-update to the latest stable release
Amazing! Thank you!
@Eustachio I'd also recommend looking through the Release notes to look for anything of note between your current version and latesthttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/releases
