I am using a Blocks field but it's own field access modifier are not respected
i.e. Block internal fields access modifier update is set to false, but all fields of the block can still be updated after the document has been created.
update: () => false
Code below:
Main collection
{
name: 'shares',
label: 'Transactions',
type: 'blocks',
minRows: 1,
blocks: [
ShareBlock
],
admin: {
description: "Buy (pos) and sell (neg) transactions with shares",
condition: (data, siblingData) => {
if (data.assetType && data.assetType.includes(AssetType.SHARE)) return true;
else {
return false
};
}
}
}
Block component
import { Block } from "payload/types";
export const ShareBlock: Block = {
slug: 'Share',
fields: [
{
name: 'nrOfParts',
type: 'number',
required: true,
admin: {
description: "Shares bought (pos) or sold (neg)."
},
access: {
create: () => true,
update: () => false // <-- not respected
}
},
{
name: 'pricePerPart',
type: 'number',
required: true,
admin: {
description: "Share price at transaction"
},
access: {
create: () => true,
update: () => false // <-- not respected
}
},
]
};
Oh, sounds like it might be a bug. Do you think you could take a bit of time to write up an issue with a small repro? Would be super helpful!https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/new?assignees=&labels=possible-bug&template=1.bug_report.yml
Would love to raise a ticket but really no time to fork and launch a reproduction server. Any workaround until this bug gets solved?
How long do you think it would take you? I am guessing it would take less than 10 mins to create a fork or clone payload and push to a branch with a simplified version to reproduce your issue.
If you were to clone/fork, you would already have the basics stubbed out for you in the _community test folder (https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/master/test/_community
) and then you would just have to add 1
blocks
field (to the already stubbed out posts collection) that has 1 block that shows that this is an issue. You can spin it up to verify by running
yarn dev _community
and then all you have to do is push (to a branch if cloned, or upstream if forked)
I thought it requires to run a server with the bug. Just fork I will check it out.
