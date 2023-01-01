Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Brand New Payload Cloud project doesn't work

default discord avatar
absolutegravitas
4 days ago

What it says on the tin -- went through steps to set up e-commerce starter on payload cloud -- appears to build first time, logs show payload cms url and nextjs front end url -- neither are accessible (404 not found) - no console errors, no project errors on payloadcms.com



status indicates "online" but clearly not


attempted a redeploy which didnt do anything


checked environment variables and supplied those that were empty (namely stripe keys/secrets + PAYLOAD_SECRET which i read from other posts as required)





is the expectation to get a fully working frontend/backend out of this starter -- if so everything tells me it worked but nothign works



build logs for reference

