What it says on the tin -- went through steps to set up e-commerce starter on payload cloud -- appears to build first time, logs show payload cms url and nextjs front end url -- neither are accessible (404 not found) - no console errors, no project errors on payloadcms.com
status indicates "online" but clearly not
attempted a redeploy which didnt do anything
checked environment variables and supplied those that were empty (namely stripe keys/secrets + PAYLOAD_SECRET which i read from other posts as required)
is the expectation to get a fully working frontend/backend out of this starter -- if so everything tells me it worked but nothign works
Brand New Payload Cloud project doesn't work
build logs for reference
