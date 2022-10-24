Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlogGuides & Tutorials
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Resources for Developers

Get the resources you need to start building today

Guides & TutorialsExplore Docs
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case studyBrowse all
LoginGet Started
Community Help

Breadcrumbs is not multilingual

default discord avatar
mumincelal3 years ago
5

I am using nested docs plugin and trying to use breadcrumbs with multilingual support. Here is my setup:



export const Breadcrumbs: Field = {
  name: 'breadcrumbs',
  label: 'Breadcrumbs',
  type: 'array',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'page',
      label: 'Page',
      type: 'relationship',
      relationTo: 'pages',
      maxDepth: 0,
      admin: {
        disabled: true
      }
    },
    {
      type: 'row',
      fields: [
        {
          name: 'url',
          label: 'URL',
          type: 'text',
          localized: true,
          admin: {
            width: '50%'
          }
        },
        {
          name: 'label',
          label: 'Label',
          type: 'text',
          localized: true,
          admin: {
            width: '50%'
          }
        }
      ]
    }
  ],
  admin: {
    disabled: false
  }
};


localization: {
  locales: ['en', 'tr'],
  defaultLocale: 'tr',
  fallback: true
},
i18n: {
  debug: false,
  supportedLngs: ['en', 'tr'],
  fallbackLng: 'tr'
},
nestedDocs({
      collections: [Post.slug, EnBlog.slug, TrBlog.slug, Page.slug],
      parentFieldSlug: 'parent',
      breadcrumbsFieldSlug: 'breadcrumbs',
      generateLabel: (_, page) => (page.name as string) || '',
      generateURL: (pages) =>
        pages.reduce((url, page) => `${url}/${page.slug}`, '')
    })


ONLY THE LATEST ONE IS SAVED when I try to generate breadcrumbs automatically with both languages. It is not working as expected.



How can I make the breadcrumbs multilingual?



@808734492645785600

,

@364124941832159242

may be you have an idea.

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    3 years ago

    Without looking I wonder if you just need to read the locale from your

    generateLabel

    handler and return the localized value.

  • default discord avatar
    mumincelal3 years ago

    Sorry, I am new on Payload. What do you mean? How can I do that?

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    3 years ago

    The

    generateLabel

    function you have defined in your config is returning

    page.name

    but instead should return something like

    page.name[locale]

    It might look slightly different than this, I’m not looking at my computer right now, but is the general idea

  • default discord avatar
    mumincelal3 years ago

    Thank you, I will try



    locale is dynamic in here. How can I get the name with locale? There is no locale field in nested-docs plugin. Could you share an example code?



    I solved this.



    export const Breadcrumbs: Field = { name: 'breadcrumbs', label: 'Breadcrumbs', type: 'array', localized: true, // Added this one fields: [ { name: 'page', label: 'Page', type: 'relationship', relationTo: 'pages', maxDepth: 0, admin: { disabled: true } }, { type: 'row', fields: [ { name: 'url', label: 'URL', type: 'text', localized: true, admin: { width: '50%' } }, { name: 'label', label: 'Label', type: 'text', localized: true, admin: { width: '50%' } } ] } ], admin: { disabled: false } };
  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    3 years ago

    Nice!



    Looking at the source code now, you shouldn't have to create your own breadcrumbs field here, instead you can set

    localization: true

    on your plugin config and the supplied breadcrumbs field will automatically be localized just as you have:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-nested-docs/blob/main/src/index.ts#L25
Open

Continue the discussion in Discord

Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get dedicated engineering support directly from the Payload team.