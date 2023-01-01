Breadcrumbs is not multilingual

I am using nested docs plugin and trying to use breadcrumbs with multilingual support. Here is my setup:

export const Breadcrumbs: Field = { name: 'breadcrumbs', label: 'Breadcrumbs', type: 'array', fields: [ { name: 'page', label: 'Page', type: 'relationship', relationTo: 'pages', maxDepth: 0, admin: { disabled: true } }, { type: 'row', fields: [ { name: 'url', label: 'URL', type: 'text', localized: true, admin: { width: '50%' } }, { name: 'label', label: 'Label', type: 'text', localized: true, admin: { width: '50%' } } ] } ], admin: { disabled: false } };

localization: { locales: ['en', 'tr'], defaultLocale: 'tr', fallback: true }, i18n: { debug: false, supportedLngs: ['en', 'tr'], fallbackLng: 'tr' }, nestedDocs({ collections: [Post.slug, EnBlog.slug, TrBlog.slug, Page.slug], parentFieldSlug: 'parent', breadcrumbsFieldSlug: 'breadcrumbs', generateLabel: (_, page) => (page.name as string) || '', generateURL: (pages) => pages.reduce((url, page) => `${url}/${page.slug}`, '') })

ONLY THE LATEST ONE IS SAVED when I try to generate breadcrumbs automatically with both languages. It is not working as expected.

How can I make the breadcrumbs multilingual?

@jacobsfletch , @jmikrut may be you have an idea.