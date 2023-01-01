Breadcrumbs is not multilingual

I am using nested docs plugin and trying to use breadcrumbs with multilingual support. Here is my setup:
export const Breadcrumbs: Field = {
name: 'breadcrumbs',
label: 'Breadcrumbs',
type: 'array',
fields: [
{
name: 'page',
label: 'Page',
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: 'pages',
maxDepth: 0,
admin: {
disabled: true
}
},
{
type: 'row',
fields: [
{
name: 'url',
label: 'URL',
type: 'text',
localized: true,
admin: {
width: '50%'
}
},
{
name: 'label',
label: 'Label',
type: 'text',
localized: true,
admin: {
width: '50%'
}
}
]
}
],
admin: {
disabled: false
}
};
localization: {
locales: ['en', 'tr'],
defaultLocale: 'tr',
fallback: true
},
i18n: {
debug: false,
supportedLngs: ['en', 'tr'],
fallbackLng: 'tr'
},
nestedDocs({
collections: [Post.slug, EnBlog.slug, TrBlog.slug, Page.slug],
parentFieldSlug: 'parent',
breadcrumbsFieldSlug: 'breadcrumbs',
generateLabel: (_, page) => (page.name as string) || '',
generateURL: (pages) =>
pages.reduce((url, page) => `${url}/${page.slug}`, '')
})
ONLY THE LATEST ONE IS SAVED when I try to generate breadcrumbs automatically with both languages. It is not working as expected.
How can I make the breadcrumbs multilingual?
@jacobsfletch , @jmikrut may be you have an idea.
Without looking I wonder if you just need to read the locale from your
generateLabel
handler and return the localized value.
Sorry, I am new on Payload. What do you mean? How can I do that?
The
generateLabel
function you have defined in your config is returning
page.name
but instead should return something like
page.name[locale]
It might look slightly different than this, I’m not looking at my computer right now, but is the general idea
Thank you, I will try
locale is dynamic in here. How can I get the name with locale? There is no locale field in nested-docs plugin. Could you share an example code?
I solved this.
export const Breadcrumbs: Field = {
name: 'breadcrumbs',
label: 'Breadcrumbs',
type: 'array',
localized: true, // Added this one
fields: [
{
name: 'page',
label: 'Page',
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: 'pages',
maxDepth: 0,
admin: {
disabled: true
}
},
{
type: 'row',
fields: [
{
name: 'url',
label: 'URL',
type: 'text',
localized: true,
admin: {
width: '50%'
}
},
{
name: 'label',
label: 'Label',
type: 'text',
localized: true,
admin: {
width: '50%'
}
}
]
}
],
admin: {
disabled: false
}
};
Nice!
Looking at the source code now, you shouldn't have to create your own breadcrumbs field here, instead you can set
localization: true
on your plugin config and the supplied breadcrumbs field will automatically be localized just as you have:https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-nested-docs/blob/main/src/index.ts#L25
