breadcrumbs query using nested docs

default discord avatar
olarssony
5 days ago
4

im using the nested docs plugin to create pages, now i want to get a page based on the url it has, which basically means the last item in the breadcrumbs array that is created. the ai-help suggested this query:



/api/collection?where[arrayField][$last][equals]=desiredValue



which looks like this for me:



/api/mainPages?where[breadcrumbs.url][$last][equals]=/projekt



this simply doesnt work, however removing [$last] does filter on the breadcrumbs.url, but it does so on all the fields.



what is the correct query to use here?

  • default discord avatar
    zoul0813
    5 days ago

    I use the following query to retrieve documents by path 

    where[breadcrumbs.url][equals]=/path/to/slug&where[slug][equals]=slug


    Or, put another way ... 

    const query = {

  'breadcrumbs.url': {
    equals: `/${pathArray.join('/')}`,
  },
  'slug': {
    equals: pathArray.slice(-1)[0],
  },
};


    the end result here is that you should not have multiple documents that match both the breadcrumb url (at any level of the array), and the slug ...



    If your URL's look like

    /foo/foo/foo/foo

    then you'll have problems here ... as a request for

    /foo/foo

    will match all children as well, the requesting code would then need to go through the array of docs returned and find the appropriate match ... but hopefully, your URL structure is sane and doesn't contain repetitions like this.

  • default discord avatar
    olarssony
    5 days ago

    this make perfect sense, ill try this, thanks david



    this solved it, where[breadcrumbs.url][equals]=/path/to/slug&where[slug][equals]=slug



    you saved my day

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    4 days ago

    Hey @olarssony glad this was sorted out!



    Thanks @zoul0813 !

