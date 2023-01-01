breadcrumbs query using nested docs

im using the nested docs plugin to create pages, now i want to get a page based on the url it has, which basically means the last item in the breadcrumbs array that is created. the ai-help suggested this query:

/api/collection?where[arrayField][$last][equals]=desiredValue

which looks like this for me:

/api/mainPages?where[breadcrumbs.url][$last][equals]=/projekt

this simply doesnt work, however removing [$last] does filter on the breadcrumbs.url, but it does so on all the fields.

what is the correct query to use here?