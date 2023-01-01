Bug? saveToJWT ignored when used within a type 'tab' field

I've recently encountered a problem where fields that have

saveToJWT

set to true were not available for a

defaultValue

function in the payload admin when they were defined within a tabbed field.

I'm not sure if this is intended? but definitely threw me off and took me some time to debug. I encountered this when working off of code from the access-control-demo (

). When I copy the

roles

field defined for users as

tabbedRoles

, move them into a tab. the values are not available for the

defaultValue

function