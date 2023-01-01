DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

Bug? saveToJWT ignored when used within a type 'tab' field

altanbln
3 months ago
2

I've recently encountered a problem where fields that have

saveToJWT

set to true were not available for a

defaultValue

function in the payload admin when they were defined within a tabbed field.



I'm not sure if this is intended? but definitely threw me off and took me some time to debug. I encountered this when working off of code from the access-control-demo (

https://github.com/payloadcms/access-control-demo

). When I copy the

roles

field defined for users as

tabbedRoles

, move them into a tab. the values are not available for the

defaultValue

function

    jesschow
    Payload Team
    last month

    Hey @altanbln is this still happening on the latest version of Payload? If so, could you open an issue for us over on GitHub? It doesn't sound like intended behavior.

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues
    altanbln
    4 weeks ago

    Hey @jesschow I've just tested this with the latest version of Payload. The defaultValue is populated as expected for fields within a tab, so I guess this bug is resolved!

