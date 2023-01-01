DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
build /admin/styles.css

default discord avatar
ashermyers
5 months ago
21

how do I build the styles? I'm running build and serve and /admin/styles.css is not building!

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    5 months ago

    @ashermyers Is there any relevant information here?

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/customizing-css#customizing-css-and-scss


    Have you defined a path for custom admin styles?

  • default discord avatar
    ashermyers
    5 months ago

    I'm not trying to add custom styles, the existing admin/styles.css is not loading, I'm getting a 404 error


    (Cannot GET /admin/styles.css)

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    5 months ago

    Hmmm

  • default discord avatar
    ashermyers
    5 months ago

    I'm running:


    yarn copyfiles && yarn build:payload && yarn build:server


    and


    cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=dist/payload.config.js NODE_ENV=production node dist/server.js

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    5 months ago

    Can we see your config

  • default discord avatar
    ashermyers
    5 months ago
    import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config';
import path from 'path';
// import Examples from './collections/Examples';
import Users from './collections/Users';

export default buildConfig({
  serverURL: 'https://subdomain.example.org',
  admin: {
    user: Users.slug,
  },
  collections: [
    Users,
    // Add Collections here
    // Examples,
  ],
  typescript: {
    outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'payload-types.ts'),
  },
  graphQL: {
    schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'generated-schema.graphql'),
  },
});
  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    5 months ago

    Also, this may be unrelated, but I've seen two suggestions regarding clearing the npm/yarn cache



    Seems odd that I'd see two suggestions regarding 404's on styles



    nothing looks weird there

  • default discord avatar
    ashermyers
    5 months ago

    I don't know if its something I'm doing since i'm just using the npx command and adding my mongodb config

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    5 months ago

    are any other assets returning a 404 status



    or is it this one stylesheet from what you can tell

  • default discord avatar
    ashermyers
    5 months ago

    No, just this one stylesheet

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    5 months ago

    is the file in the out dist?



    or not created

  • default discord avatar
    ashermyers
    5 months ago

    gimme a sec. lemme check



    testing something rn

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    5 months ago

    ok no rush



    im stuck at work all day

  • default discord avatar
    ashermyers
    5 months ago

    got it working by building the css on another machine and copying it over. Weird...

