how do I build the styles? I'm running build and serve and /admin/styles.css is not building!
@ashermyers Is there any relevant information here?https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/customizing-css#customizing-css-and-scss
Have you defined a path for custom admin styles?
I'm not trying to add custom styles, the existing admin/styles.css is not loading, I'm getting a 404 error
(Cannot GET /admin/styles.css)
Hmmm
I'm running:
yarn copyfiles && yarn build:payload && yarn build:server
and
cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=dist/payload.config.js NODE_ENV=production node dist/server.js
Can we see your config
import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config';
import path from 'path';
// import Examples from './collections/Examples';
import Users from './collections/Users';
export default buildConfig({
serverURL: 'https://subdomain.example.org',
admin: {
user: Users.slug,
},
collections: [
Users,
// Add Collections here
// Examples,
],
typescript: {
outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'payload-types.ts'),
},
graphQL: {
schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'generated-schema.graphql'),
},
});
Also, this may be unrelated, but I've seen two suggestions regarding clearing the npm/yarn cache
Seems odd that I'd see two suggestions regarding 404's on styles
nothing looks weird there
I don't know if its something I'm doing since i'm just using the npx command and adding my mongodb config
are any other assets returning a 404 status
or is it this one stylesheet from what you can tell
No, just this one stylesheet
is the file in the out dist?
or not created
gimme a sec. lemme check
testing something rn
ok no rush
im stuck at work all day
got it working by building the css on another machine and copying it over. Weird...
