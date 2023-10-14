Build issue making custom field with mapkit-react dependency

Howdy folks!

Am in the process of building a custom field for selecting point coordinates using mapkit-react (

) as a dependency. If I add a reference to the new field after payload has built, it'll render and work fine. However, when I attempt to build payload with the reference to mapkit-react in place, the build will fail with the attached error.

I've tried using a webpack alias, thinking that could be the issue. However, it also fails to build. Also can recreate it in a new payload app (npx create-payload-app) then add mapkit-react ( "mapkit-react":"^1.14.0") and add a reference to it from a custom field.

Any help is appreciated! Thanks!

payload-mapkit@1.0.0 build:payload

cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload build



node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1070

const err = new Error(Cannot find module '${request}');

^



Error: Cannot find module '/Users/phillip/Development/payload-mapkit/node_modules/mapkit-react/dist/mapkit-react.umd.js'

at createEsmNotFoundErr (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1070:15)

at finalizeEsmResolution (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1063:15)

at resolveExports (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:547:14)

at Module._findPath (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:621:31)

at Module._resolveFilename (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1034:27)

at Module._load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:901:27)

at Module.require (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1115:19)

at require (node:internal/modules/helpers:119:18)

at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/phillip/Development/payload-mapkit/src/components/CoordinatePicker/InputField.tsx:12:20)

at Module._compile (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1233:14) {

code: 'MODULE_NOT_FOUND',

path: '/Users/phillip/Development/payload-mapkit/node_modules/mapkit-react/package.json'

}



Node.js v20.5.0



Made some progress, but had to modify the react-mapkit package.json. Their package.json specifies

./dist/mapkit-react.umd.js

which is the missing file being reference when payload is building. Changing their package.json to

./dist/mapkit-react.umd.cjs

resolves the issue. I'll reach out to their maintainers for support.