Build issue making custom field with mapkit-react dependency

imphillipzissou
4 days ago

Howdy folks!



Am in the process of building a custom field for selecting point coordinates using mapkit-react (

https://github.com/Nicolapps/mapkit-react

) as a dependency. If I add a reference to the new field after payload has built, it'll render and work fine. However, when I attempt to build payload with the reference to mapkit-react in place, the build will fail with the attached error.



I've tried using a webpack alias, thinking that could be the issue. However, it also fails to build. Also can recreate it in a new payload app (npx create-payload-app) then add mapkit-react ( "mapkit-react":"^1.14.0") and add a reference to it from a custom field.



Any help is appreciated! Thanks!



payload-mapkit@1.0.0 build:payload
cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload build

node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1070
const err = new Error(Cannot find module '${request}');
^

Error: Cannot find module '/Users/phillip/Development/payload-mapkit/node_modules/mapkit-react/dist/mapkit-react.umd.js'
at createEsmNotFoundErr (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1070:15)
at finalizeEsmResolution (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1063:15)
at resolveExports (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:547:14)
at Module._findPath (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:621:31)
at Module._resolveFilename (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1034:27)
at Module._load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:901:27)
at Module.require (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1115:19)
at require (node:internal/modules/helpers:119:18)
at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/phillip/Development/payload-mapkit/src/components/CoordinatePicker/InputField.tsx:12:20)
at Module._compile (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1233:14) {
code: 'MODULE_NOT_FOUND',
path: '/Users/phillip/Development/payload-mapkit/node_modules/mapkit-react/package.json'
}

Node.js v20.5.0


Made some progress, but had to modify the react-mapkit package.json. Their package.json specifies

./dist/mapkit-react.umd.js

which is the missing file being reference when payload is building. Changing their package.json to

./dist/mapkit-react.umd.cjs

resolves the issue. I'll reach out to their maintainers for support.

