Build speed slow on Macbook pro

I'm generally working on my high powered gaming rig, but in the office, most of my co-workers are on macs and they report 2-5min long build times in payload. Is there something that could maybe be temporarily disabled or something to improve code iteration?
I think I figured out my issues here (a month later, lol).
So one factor that I left out of my setup is that I'm using a docker-compose file to spin up mongo, nextjs, payload and mongo-express for development purposes.
The main difference between my PC and the Macs my co-worker and I were using is the method being used to handle file-sharing between the host system and docker. Memory and CPU access are similar between both environments.
On my PC, I presume it has to do with WSL (Windows Subsystem for Linux) which is very fast.
On our Macs, Docker was configured to utilize gRPC for filesharing.
I noticed there was another option labelled "VirtioFS" which is stated to be more optimized, so I tried it.
My build times went from 5min to 4sec after that.
My coworker's build times saw similar, results (down to 17sec). Which is much more bearable.
; If you're on a mac, and you're using docker to handle running payload, make sure you're usingVirtioFS
for filesharing and that your docker engine is up to date.
I would have guessed it was the sharp build
That was my thought too at first
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.