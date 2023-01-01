Build speed slow on Macbook pro

I'm generally working on my high powered gaming rig, but in the office, most of my co-workers are on macs and they report 2-5min long build times in payload. Is there something that could maybe be temporarily disabled or something to improve code iteration?

I think I figured out my issues here (a month later, lol).

So one factor that I left out of my setup is that I'm using a docker-compose file to spin up mongo, nextjs, payload and mongo-express for development purposes.

The main difference between my PC and the Macs my co-worker and I were using is the method being used to handle file-sharing between the host system and docker. Memory and CPU access are similar between both environments.

On my PC, I presume it has to do with WSL (Windows Subsystem for Linux) which is very fast.

On our Macs, Docker was configured to utilize gRPC for filesharing.

I noticed there was another option labelled "VirtioFS" which is stated to be more optimized, so I tried it.

My build times went from 5min to 4sec after that.

My coworker's build times saw similar, results (down to 17sec). Which is much more bearable.

; If you're on a mac, and you're using docker to handle running payload, make sure you're using

for filesharing and that your docker engine is up to date.