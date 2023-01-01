Appreciate the work on payload. Because we use a stack on which we build all customer projects (100+), we need to integrate and can't start from scratch. There are two topics which I'd love input on:
- esbuild seems to have an issue with scss / postcss loading, I get hundreds of
Error: PostCSS received undefined instead of CSS string
errors when accessing the admin page. Working on figuring out why, have you seen this behavior already?
- I'm not keen on webpack, we use esbuild internally for way faster compile times. I've seenhttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/738
, you seem to be open to switching to esbuild in the mid-term?
- it would be great to have a pre-compiled admin bundle since most projects in our case won't touch the admin panel and just need to serve it from /admin. You do already have the payload/dist/admin/*, but sass still needs to be compiled down unfortunately, which is a bummer because otherwise we don't use sass
Building with esbuild
just checked, compiling your
create-payload-app
with esbuild (replace ts-node with tsc in nodemon.json) results in
TypeError: Cannot assign to read only property '.mjs' of object '[object Object]'
. So I'm not sure it's realistic for me to achieve esbuild support by myself?
... also, is it easier for y'all if I post here or on github discussions? wasn't sure where to go
just tried compiling the admin index.js directly with esbuild and disable webpack in the admin config section. That would also solve my problem. However, as expected there are several edge cases where esbuild differs from webpack. Because I'm aware that you're thinking of moving anyways, should I wait for you to switch to something apart from webpack? Happy to help in the transition btw, if you end up deciding to go the esbuild route. I'd really love to have payload CMS running in our system...
We have a planning meeting tomorrow, I'm going to bring this up and see where it falls in the roadmap.
I know you have seen the GH discussions, but leaving this link here for others to see, somebody has reported doing this:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/738
@dribbens appreciate the feedback. as far as I can see that refers to putting esbuild on top of webpack to increase speed. Therefore, only .ts files would be sped up and the issue from above about postcss not getting the CSS string would remain. If after the planning meeting you'll say that it's a priority to exchange webpack with esbuild, I'd rather wait for that. If you're saying you'll stick with webpack, I'll have a shot at writing a custom esbuild config which covers the admin area. Lmk! 🙂
Gotcha, yeah. We're talking about ditching webpack for an alternative, but it is too early to say how realistic that is at this point.
update: working around this by doing
payload build
and then serving the output directory with a express static middleware into our existing applications. Seems to work OK, but rebuild times are abysmal. Trying the esbuild "hack" from 738 tomorrow to speed up webpack
hey I'm interested in doing the same, but can you bypass the webpack build step when building your own express server ?
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.