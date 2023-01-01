Appreciate the work on payload. Because we use a stack on which we build all customer projects (100+), we need to integrate and can't start from scratch. There are two topics which I'd love input on:

- esbuild seems to have an issue with scss / postcss loading, I get hundreds of

Error: PostCSS received undefined instead of CSS string

errors when accessing the admin page. Working on figuring out why, have you seen this behavior already?

- I'm not keen on webpack, we use esbuild internally for way faster compile times. I've seen

, you seem to be open to switching to esbuild in the mid-term?

- it would be great to have a pre-compiled admin bundle since most projects in our case won't touch the admin panel and just need to serve it from /admin. You do already have the payload/dist/admin/*, but sass still needs to be compiled down unfortunately, which is a bummer because otherwise we don't use sass

Building with esbuild

just checked, compiling your

create-payload-app

with esbuild (replace ts-node with tsc in nodemon.json) results in

TypeError: Cannot assign to read only property '.mjs' of object '[object Object]'

. So I'm not sure it's realistic for me to achieve esbuild support by myself?

... also, is it easier for y'all if I post here or on github discussions? wasn't sure where to go

just tried compiling the admin index.js directly with esbuild and disable webpack in the admin config section. That would also solve my problem. However, as expected there are several edge cases where esbuild differs from webpack. Because I'm aware that you're thinking of moving anyways, should I wait for you to switch to something apart from webpack? Happy to help in the transition btw, if you end up deciding to go the esbuild route. I'd really love to have payload CMS running in our system...