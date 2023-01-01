Bulk edit not working on most of the fields, how to solve

Hi All, when using the bulk edit feature in de admin ui, i am running in to an issue: On almost all fields the update fails with the message "Unable to update 1 out of 1 collection-name". There is no other message and there are no errors within the console.

What is the proper way to debug this, or is there some kind of limitation on bulk updates?

Would appreciate it if someone has a suggestion on this issue. Bit stuck on this one.