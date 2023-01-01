Bulk editing incorrectly setting all slug fields to the same value

I recently started to use the bulk editing mode within the admin interface.

Unfortunately there's a bug with it. I used to it add a new related items field which I added to my product collection config.

Using the bulk mode correctly allowed me to apply this change to large amount of records successfully. However a few days later after I spent significant time updating individual product records I noticed that every slug was now identical. It appears that every bulk action had applied the same slug to the selection (so each bulk action, say of 30 records, applied the same slug to all).

Due to to the amount of work completed before noticing this error, I was unable to rollback to a db backup. So I've had to go through all 200+ products and fix incorrect slugs.

I suspect the

beforeValidate

hook from the slug field, however I assumed that this use case would have been handled by your bulk editing logic, being that this slug formatting is very common, and indeed appears in your example repos for example??

My slug field looks like this:

import { Field } from 'payload/types' ; import { formatSlug, deepMerge } from '../utilities' ; export type SlugType = ( fieldToUse?: string , overrides?: Partial<Field>, ) => Field ; export const slug : SlugType = ( fieldToUse = 'title' , overrides ) => deepMerge< Field , Partial < Field >>( { name : 'slug' , label : 'Slug' , type : 'text' , admin : { position : 'sidebar' , }, hooks : { beforeValidate : [ formatSlug (fieldToUse)], }, }, overrides, );

And the

beforeValidate

formatSlug

fn looks like this:

const format = ( val : string ): string => val . replace ( / /g , '-' ) . replace ( /[^\w-/]+/g , '' ) . toLowerCase (); export const formatSlug = ( fallback : string ): FieldHook => ( { value, originalDoc, data } ) => { if ( typeof value === 'string' ) { return format (value); } const fallbackData = (data && data[fallback]) || (originalDoc && originalDoc[fallback]); if (fallbackData && typeof fallbackData === 'string' ) { return format (fallbackData); } return value; };

Any thoughts on this? I'd love to use the bulk editing a lot more, but currently I'm locked out due to this error.

Thanks!

Hi @dribbens - any insights on this?