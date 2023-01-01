Bulk email using payload emailer

Using custom ses transport with nodemailer, is there a way using the
payload.sendEmail
to send bulk emails, or is there any workaround?
okay, turns out the
to
parameter can accept comma separated string to send to multiple email address
Hey @teng that could be something we add to the Form Builder in the future. Feel free to add that as a feature request. We do have utilized the CC field for this in the past, but I am guessing you have more than a couple emails you'd like to send to.
Curious if the email provider you're using this with has the ability to leverage email groups, so you could send to one address, but then any number of people would receive it.
