Bulk email using payload emailer

default discord avatar
teng
5 months ago
3

Using custom ses transport with nodemailer, is there a way using the

payload.sendEmail

to send bulk emails, or is there any workaround?



okay, turns out the

to

parameter can accept comma separated string to send to multiple email address

  • discord user avatar
    zubricks
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Hey @teng that could be something we add to the Form Builder in the future. Feel free to add that as a feature request. We do have utilized the CC field for this in the past, but I am guessing you have more than a couple emails you'd like to send to.



    Curious if the email provider you're using this with has the ability to leverage email groups, so you could send to one address, but then any number of people would receive it.

