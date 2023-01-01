Bulk import data to collection from CSV or JSON

I want to give user a option to upload data from a csv file, I am using
next-payload
, also saw other posts regarding that but unable to find any solution that work for me.
We once build a CSV import for collections which looks like this:
1. Custom Component with uploader and parser
2. Implementation in the collection view
Custom Component:
import React from "react";
import Styles from "./styles.module.scss";
import csv from "csvtojson";
type State = { type: "IDLE" } | { type: "ERROR"; error: string } | { type: "UPLOADING" };
export const AgenciesUploader = () => {
const [state, setState] = React.useState<State>({ type: "IDLE" });
const onSubmit = async (e: React.FormEvent<HTMLFormElement>) => {
e.preventDefault();
const file = e.currentTarget.file.files[0];
if (!file) {
setState({ type: "ERROR", error: "Es wurde keine Datei ausgewählt." });
return;
}
setState({ type: "UPLOADING" });
const reader = new FileReader();
console.log(reader);
reader.onload = async function(e) {
if(e.target) {
const data = csvJSON(e.target?.result as string);
console.log(data);
const formData = new FormData();
formData.set("data", JSON.stringify(data));
const response = await fetch("/api/[your-collection]/import", {
method: "POST",
body: formData,
});
if (!response.ok) {
console.log("error while uploading");
} else {
location.reload();
}
}
};
reader.readAsText(file);
};
const csvJSON = (csv: string) => {
const lines = csv.split('\n')
const result = []
const headers = lines[0].split(',')
for (let i = 1; i < lines.length; i++) {
if (!lines[i])
continue
const obj: any = {}
const currentline = lines[i].split(',')
for (let j = 0; j < headers.length; j++) {
obj[headers[j]] = currentline[j]
}
result.push(obj)
}
return result
}
return (
<div className="agencyPagesUploader">
<h4>Import Data:</h4>
<p>Select your CSVs to be imported</p>
<form onSubmit={onSubmit}>
{state.type === "ERROR" && <p className={Styles.error}>{state.error}</p>}
<input name="file" type="file" accept=".csv,.txt" />
<button disabled={state.type === "UPLOADING"}>Upload</button>
</form>
</div>
);
};
Collection config:
...
admin: {
...
components: {
BeforeListTable: [AgenciesUploader],
},
},
...
endpoints: [
{
path: "/import",
method: "post",
handler: importAgencies,
},
],
...
Import Handler:
import csv from "csvtojson";
import payload from "payload";
import { PayloadHandler } from "payload/config";
import { agencyPages } from "../collections/agencyPages";
import { AgencyPage } from "../types/payload-types";
import { forEachAsync } from "../utils/forEachAsync";
export const importAgencies: PayloadHandler = async (req, res) => {
if (!req.body?.data) {
return res.status(400).send({ error: "csv is missing" });
}
const data = JSON.parse(req.body.data);
let pageCounter = 0;
for (const row of data){
const oldPage = await getPageById(row.slug);
const newPage: AgencyPage = {
...row,
status: "draft",
};
if (oldPage) {
await payload.update({
collection: agencyPages.slug,
id: oldPage.id,
data: newPage,
});
} else {
await payload.create({
collection: agencyPages.slug,
data: newPage,
});
}
pageCounter++;
}
// todo: flag pages, which aren't available anymore - maybe set them to draft? ask admins to delete them? ...
res.status(200).send({ success: "true", count: pageCounter });
};
const getPageById = async (slug: string) => {
const pages = await payload.find({
collection: agencyPages.slug,
where: { slug: { equals: slug } },
limit: 1,
});
if(pages.docs.length) return pages.docs[0] as AgencyPage | undefined;
return undefined;
};
It will have to be refined, we used this only for a very controlled csv upload. But it does all the basics.
@janpeini Thanks! I will check it out! This one looking more promising than other solutions available.
In general it's simple. But in our case it relies on a fixed format of the csv. Of course you could build a custom interface to let the user select which csv column to match to which field in the collection.
Thanks for jumping in here to help @janpeini — much appreciated!
And yeah... I guess this case screams "plugin" 😅
@janpeini Exactly! This should be a plugin.
@janpeini I modified the code according to my needs and thanks to you, now its working like a charm.
But there is one more help I need, please explain me this function
const getPageById = async (slug: string) => {
const pages = await payload.find({
collection: agencyPages.slug,
where: { slug: { equals: slug } },
limit: 1,
});
if(pages.docs.length) return pages.docs[0] as AgencyPage | undefined;
return undefined;
};
Because I can't update predefined data without it, currently I am able to insert only.
When I am using my collection slug in
collection
property, it throws this error
- error QueryError: The following path cannot be queried: slug
Note:-
And for anyone looking for this solution, use
csvtojsonpackage for csv parsing, the function given in this solution won't work with sub objects or sub arrays
This part checks, if there already is an item with the slug from the csv to prevent duplicates. So it then updates rather than creates a new item.
we did this check based on the slug... but you can do as you please. Could be a custom identifier or whatever
Okayy! Thanks!
