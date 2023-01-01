This is probably very simple but I'm just not seeing it.

I have a custom route that mimics somewhat the payload dashboard page using a button component like so:

import React from 'react' import { DefaultTemplate } from 'payload/components/templates' import { useConfig } from 'payload/components/utilities' import { AdminView } from 'payload/config' import { Button , Card } from 'payload/components/elements' import { useHistory } from 'react-router-dom' import './index.scss' const baseClass = 'thing-ui' const CustomUi : AdminView = () => { const { routes : { admin : adminRoute } } = useConfig () const { push } = useHistory () return ( < DefaultTemplate className = {baseClass} > < Card title = { ' Example '} id = { ` card-example `} onClick = {() => push({ pathname: `${adminRoute}/custom/thing` })} actions={( < Button el = "link" to = { `${ adminRoute }/ custom / thing `} icon = "plus" round buttonStyle = "icon-label" iconStyle = "with-border" /> )} /> </ DefaultTemplate > ) } export default CustomUi

When I click this button, the url changes, but it doesn't change to the actual page to the next custom route component I configured.

Scratching my head on why this would be...I think I'll just avoid extra routes for now I suppose but if anyone has any thoughts I'd appreciate them.