Bypass collection hook when using LocalAPI

I need to auto-update one collection when another collection is edited (using relationship field to detect which collection to auto-update).

While Collection hooks are great for this business logic, it takes me into a circular loop where the auto-update itself triggers another round which is not wanted.

I could escape the logic inside to hook with some temp flags in the collection itself but this is prone to errors and not a very elegant solution.

Is there a way to tell the LocalAPI, when updating a collection, to bypass collection hooks?