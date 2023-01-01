DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Caching of payload files

default discord avatar
elliotyoyo
5 months ago
3

By default, payload sets the

cache-control

header to

public, max-age=0

on static assets.



1. Why not caching the JS/CSS/fonts/svg files since they could contain a hash in the filename to prevent cache issue for the user ?



2. Why does the

style.css

file doesn't contains any hash ?

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    @elliotyoyo This is a good idea for a feature enhancement. We use webpack which can definitly help with hashing. Are you interested in making a PR to Payload for this?

  • default discord avatar
    elliotyoyo
    3 months ago

    Tried to play with the webpack configuration, hashing the style file should be as easy as

    filename: 'styles-[contenthash].css'

    .



    I would like to make sure everything works fine but I don't understand how I can test the build version ?



    @dribbens Made PR

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/2500
