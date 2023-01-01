Can anyone please provide a translated fullTitle field example?

Commonly, you see "fullTitle" fields, like this, for supporting readable names on nested documents:

import type { FieldHook } from "payload/types"; export const generateFullTitle = (breadcrumbs: unknown): string | undefined => { if (Array.isArray(breadcrumbs)) { console.log(breadcrumbs); return breadcrumbs.reduce((title, breadcrumb, i) => { if (i === 0) return `${breadcrumb.label}`; return `${title} > ${breadcrumb.label}`; }, ""); } return undefined; }; const populateFullTitle: FieldHook = async ({ data, originalDoc }) => generateFullTitle(data?.breadcrumbs || originalDoc?.breadcrumbs); export default populateFullTitle;

however, it will always be overriden by whichever language last edited it, rather than maintaining a full title for each user language.

I'd really appreciate an example of how to solve this sort of thing