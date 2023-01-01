DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Can anyone please provide a translated fullTitle field example?

default discord avatar
Zephury
last week
2

Commonly, you see "fullTitle" fields, like this, for supporting readable names on nested documents:


import type { FieldHook } from "payload/types";

export const generateFullTitle = (breadcrumbs: unknown): string | undefined => {
    if (Array.isArray(breadcrumbs)) {
        console.log(breadcrumbs);
        return breadcrumbs.reduce((title, breadcrumb, i) => {
            if (i === 0) return `${breadcrumb.label}`;
            return `${title} > ${breadcrumb.label}`;
        }, "");
    }

    return undefined;
};

const populateFullTitle: FieldHook = async ({ data, originalDoc }) =>
    generateFullTitle(data?.breadcrumbs || originalDoc?.breadcrumbs);

export default populateFullTitle;


however, it will always be overriden by whichever language last edited it, rather than maintaining a full title for each user language.



I'd really appreciate an example of how to solve this sort of thing

  • default discord avatar
    <Clement/>
    last week

    Hello, I can show you mine, if you want, it works well with multi locales





    I named it _breadcrumb, not fullTitle but that's the same





    I use nested doc official plugin to get the

    breadcrumbs

    array

    image.png
    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    Zephury
    last week

    thank you 🙂

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.