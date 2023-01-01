Can Blocks be used without a Layout

Hello! I am trying to use a Block on a collection, but not inside of a Layout. The reason is that it's difficult to predict the type of the data on the frontend when iterating over the JSON structure of layout. Can I use Blocks without them being within a Layout field? Thanks!

Example scenario

I have a Global, 'Home Page'. I want to display an Image Banner Block, an About Us Block and a Panels Block.

The type would end up being something like this for the DTO

interface HomePage { layout : ( Banner | AboutSection | { panels : Panel [] })[]; globalType : string ; createdAt : string ; updatedAt : string ; id : string ; }

But that's not the easiest to iterate over as the Blocks do not share the same structure

I feel like it would almost be better to have layout mapped out by key (id of the block instance?)

interface HomePage { layout : { homePageBanner : Banner homePagePanels : Panels [] homePageAboutSection : AboutSection }

That way when you go to use the data, you can specify

layout.homePageBanner

, and the type is already available

@jmikrut Doesn't this seem like a cleaner approach to the layout object?

Currently, here is my unfinished mapping of this data on my frontend. Not super pleasant to work with:

this . cms . getHomePage (). subscribe ({ next : ( data ) => { this . panels = ( data. layout . filter ( ( block: any ) => block. blockType === 'Panels' )[ 0 ] as any ). panels ; this . banner = data. layout . filter ( ( block: any ) => block. blockType === 'Banner' )[ 0 ]; this . cta = data. layout . filter ( ( block: any ) => block. blockType === 'CallToAction' )[ 0 ]; console . log (data. layout ); }, error : ( error: HttpErrorResponse ) => { if (error. status === 404 || error. status === 500 ) { console . error ( 'Unable to reach Payload API' ); } else { console . error (error); } }, });

(Ignore lack of length check, etc)

@noheadphones What are your thoughts on this? Am I doing something completely wrong with this approach?

(apart from using Observables lol)

The only other clean option I can imagine is explicitly listing the structure of Layout in the order currently in the CMS

OR

Perhaps I need to use multiple layouts

One per block

But I imagine Layout would still be an array