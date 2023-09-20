Can Field Access overrule Collection Access?

I have my users collection which i have a read access constrain on.
But i want a single field (fullName) to be readable for anyone. It doesnt seem to overrule the collections read access.
Should i really have to open read access on the collection and constraint every other field?
Yeah, you will need to inverse what you have, open up the collection and lock down the fields. I’m sure you can write up some reusable access control that you can use on each field
All right. Would be nice to have the possibility to lock everything but open up a single field at a time instead.
You could create a group field and put field access control on that, i.e.
privateFields
