Community Help

Can I access the payload object from a custom endpoint on a collection?

default discord avatar
notchr
last month
5

Wanted to access the Payload object on a custom endpoint on a collection to send an email through Payload. Is this better suited for the local API?

  • default discord avatar
    jarrod69420
    last month

    What do you mean exactly? The req should have payload object on it right? And in that case you would be able to us the local API to send the email

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    Ah, for some reason I didn't realize the payload object is on the req!



    Thanks @jarrod69420



    For anyone who finds this, I did...



      endpoints: [
    {
      path: "/verify",
      method: "post",
      handler: async (req, res, next) => {
        try {
          const msg: Message = {
            from: "noreply@example.com",
            to: req.body.email,
            subject: "Example",
            html: `The id posted was ${req.body.id}`,
          };
          await req.payload.sendEmail(msg);
        } catch (error) {
          res.json({
            ok: false,
            error: "Error while sending verification email.",
          });
        }
      },
    },
  ],
