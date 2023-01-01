Can I access the payload object from a custom endpoint on a collection?

Wanted to access the Payload object on a custom endpoint on a collection to send an email through Payload. Is this better suited for the local API?
What do you mean exactly? The req should have payload object on it right? And in that case you would be able to us the local API to send the email
Ah, for some reason I didn't realize the payload object is on the req!
Thanks @jarrod69420
For anyone who finds this, I did...
endpoints: [
{
path: "/verify",
method: "post",
handler: async (req, res, next) => {
try {
const msg: Message = {
from: "noreply@example.com",
to: req.body.email,
subject: "Example",
html: `The id posted was ${req.body.id}`,
};
await req.payload.sendEmail(msg);
} catch (error) {
res.json({
ok: false,
error: "Error while sending verification email.",
});
}
},
},
],
