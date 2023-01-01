Can I parse the Payload cookie from another API?

Good morning! I have another API where I want to verify the user is a Payload user / has a session. Am I able to accomplish this using the request credentials of a signed in user?

So basically I'd send a request with credentials: true to my other API (non-payload)

I can see that a non-signed cookie is on the request

{ 'payload-token': 'secret-token' }

Can I then use my payload secret on the non-payload API to verify that is a valid user?

OK so I've opted to go with JWT

And I have the JWT on my other API and my payload secret

I setup a function to check the token before my API responds to requests

const verifyToken = ( req : express. Request , res : express. Response ): boolean => { if (req. cookies [ "payload-token" ]) { console . log (req. cookies [ "payload-token" ], process. env . PAYLOAD_SECRET ); try { const decoded = jwt. verify ( req. cookies [ "payload-token" ], process. env . PAYLOAD_SECRET , { algorithms : [ "HS256" ], } ); console . log (decoded); return true ; } catch (err) { console . log ( "Invalid token request." , err); return false ; } } else { console . log ( "Missing token in request." ); return false ; } };

However, I keep getting

Invalid token request. JsonWebTokenError: invalid signature

@jmikrut Sorry for the ping, any idea on why the signature may have failed? I confirmed that both are passed to the verifyToken function and the secret is from my Payload env

What's even odder, is that the signature is valid when testing the combo on

There will be another condition in the fn btw checking the result of decoded

But rn it throws each time

Things I have tried so far:

1.) Tried to base64 encode the payload secret. 2.) Tried to specify the correct algorithm

However, the result from jwt.io still says the signature is valid while jsonwebtoken reports the opposite

@jmikrut WOW 3 pings, i am so sorry, this is what I am stuck on