Can I pass props to a `components.Field`?

default discord avatar
allannnc
2 weeks ago
4

I want to pass

process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_NON_SENSITIVE_KEY

to a custom field component because

process.env === {}

on the admin panel.



I've tried to convert my collection file to

.tsx

but cannot pass an instantiated component directly



Anyone know if I can pass my own props to this component? Or some other way to access

process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_NON_SENSITIVE_KEY

?



Ended up just hardcoding the non-sensitive key as an

export const ...

instead of trying to use it through

process.env
  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    5 days ago

    Hey @allannnc apologies for not getting back to you sooner but we're glad you found a solution!

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    5 days ago

    @allannnc you should be able to access envs prefixed with PAYLOAD_PUBLIC. Are you setting up dotenv in your payload config and server file?

  • default discord avatar
    allannnc
    5 days ago

    Hey @jarrod_not_jared, my

    server.ts

    looks like



    import cookieParser from 'cookie-parser';
import cors from 'cors';
import dotenv from 'dotenv';
import express from 'express';
import payload from 'payload';

dotenv.config();

// ...internal imports
// ...rest of file


    and my

    payload.config.ts

    looks very similar



    import path from 'path';

// ...external lib imports e.g. from 'payload'

dotenv.config();

// ...internal imports

// ...rest of file
