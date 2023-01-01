I want to pass

process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_NON_SENSITIVE_KEY

to a custom field component because

process.env === {}

on the admin panel.

I've tried to convert my collection file to

.tsx

but cannot pass an instantiated component directly

Anyone know if I can pass my own props to this component? Or some other way to access

process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_NON_SENSITIVE_KEY

?

Ended up just hardcoding the non-sensitive key as an

export const ...

instead of trying to use it through

process.env