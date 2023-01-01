DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Can I set the rich text editor background, similar to theme-input-bg?

default discord avatar
marcusr5135
2 months ago
1

I'm testing the ability to change the styling on the admin dashboard and so I followed the documentation here :

https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/customizing-css

I've created admin.scss with


:root {
 --theme-bg: #F7D6E0;
 --theme-input-bg: #EFF7F6;
}


This works and sets the dashboard colour and the text input field colour. However the rich text editor shows up with its background colour equal to the theme-bg (like its transparent) and I'd like it to the the same as the theme-input-bg. I assume this might be Slate related but I can't see an obvious way to configure it?



(I can set the background manually on the <div class"rich-test__wrapper"> element and it works)

  • default discord avatar
    jarrod69420
    2 months ago

    I don't think it is related to slate, I just don't think that we give the RTE a background. Targeting the element like you did is the right solution.

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.