Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlogGuides & Tutorials
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Resources for Developers

Get the resources you need to start building today

Guides & TutorialsExplore Docs
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case studyBrowse all
LoginGet Started
Community Help

Can payload cms supports for multi-tenant architecture with multiple mongoDB dbs ?

default discord avatar
veera263 years ago
5

Any body knows, Using payload cms



1. How to access the data from multiple dbs through cms ?


2. How to switch the dbs at runtime ?

  • default discord avatar
    richadr3 years ago

    you could see if the following plugin suits your needs:

    https://github.com/joas8211/payload-tenancy

    and

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/master/examples/multi-tenant
  • default discord avatar
    presecan3 years ago

    I would like to know that as well. If you find out some solution, please let me know

  • default discord avatar
    taun21603 years ago

    Anyone know how to create custom sub-domains eg tenant1.app.com ?

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    3 years ago

    Multiple database connections from a single payload instance is not currently supported.


    This could be an enhancement we address in a later version, but we might never do it.



    Your best experience is going to be to run one large DB instance. If you need tenant isolation then you should treat each tenant as a separate instances of node + DB per tenant.



    Consider that any relationships are going to be broken if one collection is located in one DB while another is housed somewhere else.


    Multi collection queries won't be possible, my brain is exploding thinking about how this would even work.

  • default discord avatar
    kapyl2 years ago
    @969226489549713438

    , Logical Segregation in multi-tenancy sometimes a must, it would be a huge achievement for PayloadCMS if it backs it. Shifting that complexity over infra is a huge cost.

Open

Continue the discussion in Discord

Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get dedicated engineering support directly from the Payload team.