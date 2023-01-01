Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

Can payload cms supports for multi-tenant architecture with multiple mongoDB dbs ?

Veera26
Veera26
5 months ago
4

Any body knows, Using payload cms



1. How to access the data from multiple dbs through cms ?


2. How to switch the dbs at runtime ?

  richadr
    richadr
    5 months ago

    you could see if the following plugin suits your needs:

    https://github.com/joas8211/payload-tenancy


    and

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/master/examples/multi-tenant
  presecan
    presecan
    5 months ago

    I would like to know that as well. If you find out some solution, please let me know

  taun2160
    taun2160
    5 months ago

    Anyone know how to create custom sub-domains eg tenant1.app.com ?

  dribbens
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Multiple database connections from a single payload instance is not currently supported.


    This could be an enhancement we address in a later version, but we might never do it.



    Your best experience is going to be to run one large DB instance. If you need tenant isolation then you should treat each tenant as a separate instances of node + DB per tenant.



    Consider that any relationships are going to be broken if one collection is located in one DB while another is housed somewhere else.


    Multi collection queries won't be possible, my brain is exploding thinking about how this would even work.

