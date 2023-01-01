Can payload cms supports for multi-tenant architecture with multiple mongoDB dbs ?

Any body knows, Using payload cms
1. How to access the data from multiple dbs through cms ?
2. How to switch the dbs at runtime ?
you could see if the following plugin suits your needs:https://github.com/joas8211/payload-tenancy
andhttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/master/examples/multi-tenant
I would like to know that as well. If you find out some solution, please let me know
Anyone know how to create custom sub-domains eg tenant1.app.com ?
Multiple database connections from a single payload instance is not currently supported.
This could be an enhancement we address in a later version, but we might never do it.
Your best experience is going to be to run one large DB instance. If you need tenant isolation then you should treat each tenant as a separate instances of node + DB per tenant.
Consider that any relationships are going to be broken if one collection is located in one DB while another is housed somewhere else.
Multi collection queries won't be possible, my brain is exploding thinking about how this would even work.
