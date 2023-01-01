Can we only allow one instance of a block to be selected?

I have for example a footer block which if specified on a page, it will show the footer on the website.
Is there a way to stop the CMS user from adding multiple footer blocks to the page?
I know I can set min and max rows to 1, however there are also other blocks that they could add other than the footer, so we can't use these fields.
Have you thought about using Footers as a Global Type instead? Then in the page collection you could create a toggle that opts in to show or hide the footer
I haven’t, no. But will look into it.
Yep, a global is the way to go here. Fetch the global data on the front end and render the footer with it. If you only want it on certain pages you could add a checkbox to your pages and check to see if the page should render the footer - this will take some extra legwork on your frontend side to do but totally possible.
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.