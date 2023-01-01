Can we restrict an user to a specific locale ?

Hello !

Scenario :

I have 2 users and 2 locales (EN, FR).

I have a Post collection with localized fields, but can I achieve to restrict user to edit only their attributed locale ?

-> The FR user could not edit the EN posts.

I thought about duplicate a post for each locale, add a locale field in users collection and in the post collection, and filter posts by the current user's locale field.

Any ideas about this ? Thanks in advance