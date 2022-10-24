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Community Help

Can we restrict an user to a specific locale ?

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britik.3 years ago
2

Hello !



Scenario :


I have 2 users and 2 locales (EN, FR).


I have a Post collection with localized fields, but can I achieve to restrict user to edit only their attributed locale ?


-> The FR user could not edit the EN posts.



I thought about duplicate a post for each locale, add a locale field in users collection and in the post collection, and filter posts by the current user's locale field.



Any ideas about this ? Thanks in advance

  • default discord avatar
    damnstaychill3 years ago

    Not 100% but in the roles and access function you might be able to read locale and grant / deny access based on it



    So they can only read/write etc if the locale matches the collection

  • default discord avatar
    jessrynkar3 years ago

    Hey

    @309065921547468811

    yes you can access

    locale

    and

    language

    from the

    req

    property when you set your access control.



    I would do something like this: 



      access: {
    update: ({ req: { locale, language } }) => {
      if (locale === language) return true;
      return false;
    },
  },


    This compares the language you set in account options against the current locale, if they match you can update, otherwise you can read but not update.

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