DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Can you sort or define the order of groups in the admin sidebar?

default discord avatar
tinouti
2 months ago
3

Moving @arctomachine 's question here for posterity:



Is it possible to sort groups in side bar? I have collections -> globals -> pages (custom group), but want pages to go first


IIRC there's no way currently, apart from css.


.nav__controls { order: 100 }
.nav-group {
  &.YourFirstGroup { order: 1 }
  &.YourSecondGroup { order: 2 }
}


(although this could potentially be a good candidate for a feature request? 👀)

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.