Can you sort or define the order of groups in the admin sidebar?

Moving @arctomachine 's question here for posterity:

Is it possible to sort groups in side bar? I have collections -> globals -> pages (custom group), but want pages to go first



IIRC there's no way currently, apart from css.

.nav__controls { order : 100 } .nav-group { & .YourFirstGroup { order : 1 } & .YourSecondGroup { order : 2 } }

(although this could potentially be a good candidate for a feature request? 👀)