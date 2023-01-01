Can you sort or define the order of groups in the admin sidebar?

Moving @arctomachine 's question here for posterity:
Is it possible to sort groups in side bar? I have collections -> globals -> pages (custom group), but want pages to go first
IIRC there's no way currently, apart from css.
.nav__controls { order: 100 }
.nav-group {
&.YourFirstGroup { order: 1 }
&.YourSecondGroup { order: 2 }
}
(although this could potentially be a good candidate for a feature request? 👀)
Definitely
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.