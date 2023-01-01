DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Can you trigger DOM to redraw in field level hooks?

KasparTr
5 months ago
I am facing a challenge, where the form fields should be refreshed after a relationship field is updated. The reason is that other fields are populated, using default values, based on the relationship field selection.



Is it possible to refresh the DOM in field level hooks or is there a better methods to ensure reactivity?

    jesschow
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Hi @KasparTr - are you using hooks or conditional logic to populate the other fields? I'm thinking you could use an

    afterChange

    hook on the relationship field, and call your functions to populate the other fields within this hook.

