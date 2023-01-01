Cannot configure absolute import on new payload project

I'm trying to configure absolute import in my newly created payload project. I wanted to map

@/*

to

src/*

. Typescript intellisense in VSCode picked up the path mapping, but when I run

yarn build:payload

, it gives me the following error:

ERROR in ./src/payload.config.ts 70:0-40 Module not found: Error: Can't resolve '@/constants' in '/path/to/project/src' @ ./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/Root.js 9:41-66 @ ./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/index.js 10:31-48

Here's my tsconfig.json

# tsconfig.json { "compilerOptions": { "target": "es5", "lib": ["dom", "dom.iterable", "esnext"], "allowJs": true, "strict": false, "esModuleInterop": true, "skipLibCheck": true, "outDir": "./dist", "rootDir": "./src", "jsx": "react", "baseUrl": ".", "paths": { "payload/generated-types": ["src/payload-types.ts"], "@/*": ["src/*"] } }, "include": ["src"], "exclude": ["node_modules", "dist", "build"], "ts-node": { "transpileOnly": true, "swc": true } }

Here's my payload admin build config:

{ ... admin: { user: users.slug, webpack: (config) => ({ ...config, resolve: { ...config.resolve, alias: { ...config.resolve.alias, "@": ["src/*"] } } }) }, ... }

I resolved the issue by having the following in my admin webpack config: