Cannot configure absolute import on new payload project

I'm trying to configure absolute import in my newly created payload project. I wanted to map
@/*
to
src/*
. Typescript intellisense in VSCode picked up the path mapping, but when I run
yarn build:payload
, it gives me the following error:
ERROR in ./src/payload.config.ts 70:0-40
Module not found: Error: Can't resolve '@/constants' in '/path/to/project/src'
@ ./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/Root.js 9:41-66
@ ./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/index.js 10:31-48
Here's my tsconfig.json
# tsconfig.json
{
"compilerOptions": {
"target": "es5",
"lib": ["dom", "dom.iterable", "esnext"],
"allowJs": true,
"strict": false,
"esModuleInterop": true,
"skipLibCheck": true,
"outDir": "./dist",
"rootDir": "./src",
"jsx": "react",
"baseUrl": ".",
"paths": {
"payload/generated-types": ["src/payload-types.ts"],
"@/*": ["src/*"]
}
},
"include": ["src"],
"exclude": ["node_modules", "dist", "build"],
"ts-node": {
"transpileOnly": true,
"swc": true
}
}
Here's my payload admin build config:
{
...
admin: {
user: users.slug,
webpack: (config) => ({
...config,
resolve: {
...config.resolve,
alias: {
...config.resolve.alias,
"@": ["src/*"]
}
}
})
},
...
}
I resolved the issue by having the following in my admin webpack config:
{
...
admin: {
user: users.slug,
webpack: (config) => ({
...config,
resolve: {
...config.resolve,
alias: {
...config.resolve.alias,
"@": __dirname // payload.config.ts is already located in src folder
}
}
})
},
...
}
