Cannot connect to MongoDB error when attempting local development

I'm currently attempting to run the "website" template locally for development. I've followed all the steps in the repo's readme but continuously get this error when running
yarn dev
in the terminal no matter what I try.
You seem to not have a local mongodb running, there are a few ways to sort this out:
The website template comes with a docker compose file, the easiest way to get started is by running
docker compose up -d
from the project root.
Alternatively you can start a local mongodb separately, either native on your system or in a docker container with port 27017 exposed, just make sure the credentials match then.
Leaving this here in case anyone else needs it. In my case changing my connection string from "mongodb://localhost:27017" to "mongodb://0.0.0.0:27017" did the trick.
⬆️ this is a node v18 thing
if runnning node 18+ you have to use
127.0.0.0
in place of
localhost
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.