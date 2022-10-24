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Community Help

Cannot connect to MongoDB error when attempting local development

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brandnholl3 years ago
9

I'm currently attempting to run the "website" template locally for development. I've followed all the steps in the repo's readme but continuously get this error when running

yarn dev

in the terminal no matter what I try.

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    exo37183 years ago

    You seem to not have a local mongodb running, there are a few ways to sort this out:



    The website template comes with a docker compose file, the easiest way to get started is by running

    docker compose up -d

    from the project root.



    Alternatively you can start a local mongodb separately, either native on your system or in a docker container with port 27017 exposed, just make sure the credentials match then.

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    flatcapped3 years ago

    Leaving this here in case anyone else needs it. In my case changing my connection string from "mongodb://localhost:27017" to "mongodb://0.0.0.0:27017" did the trick.

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    3 years ago

    ⬆️ this is a node v18 thing



    if runnning node 18+ you have to use

    127.0.0.0

    in place of

    localhost
  • default discord avatar
    lokeshpathrabe2 years ago

    I am stuck at the same place but none of the above worked for me. Can someone suggest what else can be done here.


    I am node 18.19.0.

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    2 years ago

    Can you connect to mongodb with Compass?

    https://www.mongodb.com/products/tools/compass
  • default discord avatar
    lokeshpathrabe2 years ago

    Yes I am able to connect to compass at

    http://127.0.0.1:27017
  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    2 years ago

    I would ensure your variables names are correct

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    lando_rozay2 years ago

    I am stuck at a similar place. I have a Payload instance running on an Ubuntu server, where everything works fine (both in development and production mode). However, I want to be able to access my database from my local machine when I want to edit the code base, but I can't, getting "Error: cannot connect to MongoDB. Details: connect ETIMEDOUT 2a00:d0c0:200:0:ccd:dff:fec0:d062:44500".



    The connection string is correct since I can access it through mongoDB Compass on my machine.



    Anybody can help me here?

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    ianwanjiralast year

    Hi guys, I'm stuck with the same MongoDB connection error. I have set my database_uri to the Mongo connection string provided by Payload Cloud since I used their e-commerce template. However, every time I run the command

    yarn dev

    , I always get the MongoDB connection error. Can anybody help me out with this?

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