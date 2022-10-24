Cannot connect to MongoDB error when attempting local development

I'm currently attempting to run the "website" template locally for development. I've followed all the steps in the repo's readme but continuously get this error when running
yarn dev
in the terminal no matter what I try.
You seem to not have a local mongodb running, there are a few ways to sort this out:
The website template comes with a docker compose file, the easiest way to get started is by running
docker compose up -d
from the project root.
Alternatively you can start a local mongodb separately, either native on your system or in a docker container with port 27017 exposed, just make sure the credentials match then.
Leaving this here in case anyone else needs it. In my case changing my connection string from "mongodb://localhost:27017" to "mongodb://0.0.0.0:27017" did the trick.
⬆️ this is a node v18 thing
if runnning node 18+ you have to use
127.0.0.0
in place of
localhost
I am stuck at the same place but none of the above worked for me. Can someone suggest what else can be done here.
I am node 18.19.0.
Can you connect to mongodb with Compass?https://www.mongodb.com/products/tools/compass
Yes I am able to connect to compass athttp://127.0.0.1:27017
I would ensure your variables names are correct
I am stuck at a similar place. I have a Payload instance running on an Ubuntu server, where everything works fine (both in development and production mode). However, I want to be able to access my database from my local machine when I want to edit the code base, but I can't, getting "Error: cannot connect to MongoDB. Details: connect ETIMEDOUT 2a00:d0c0:200:0:ccd:dff:fec0:d062:44500".
The connection string is correct since I can access it through mongoDB Compass on my machine.
Anybody can help me here?
Hi guys, I'm stuck with the same MongoDB connection error. I have set my database_uri to the Mongo connection string provided by Payload Cloud since I used their e-commerce template. However, every time I run the command
yarn dev
, I always get the MongoDB connection error. Can anybody help me out with this?
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