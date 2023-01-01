Cannot create admin user

1. Got locked out of cloud project admin account, unclear why, with UI showing "Unauthorized, you must be logged in to make this request." with log out button.

2. Email password reset not working - is there additional configuration needed for this feature on cloud? This hasn't worked for me across a few projects now.

3. Runtime logs show

ERROR (payload): APIError: No User

4. DB shows user however loginAttmepts are 0

5. Tried deleting the admin user in the DB to force reset, cleared cookies, etc

6. Created new user with same email as previous via /admin/login

7. Return to step 1

Repo is public: