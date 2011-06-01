Cannot find a descendant at path [6,0] in node ... Error

I'm developing a blocks field currently, and occasionally when I attempt to reorder a new block that I created I will get this breaking error and the Admin UI will crash. I have to navigate back and reload the page to fix it. I've tried to reproduce consistently but can't seem to unfortunately.
I'm on Payload v1.6.11 btw
@jmikrut Would you know what's going on here? My team is getting frustrated by this
can you open a GitHub issue about this with as much detail as possible?
the team will get on it
Will do, thanks
I'm having some trouble reproducing it consistently, but will speak to my team to see if they can get a video of it happening so I can write up the most detailed issue I can.
@TheDunco I have an issue that may be related?
So I have a Pages collection
Which, I sort of regret creating as a single collection
Because then each individual page you end up creating Blocks
But I had the idea of a Slider Block, for a main page Slider (eww I know)
Then I got smart and decided, this is going to be a CTA instead (yay)
Well, I went and changed the name of the model in my source
Then I went to add a new CTA and my admin panel crashes
It's because there are remnants of an old Block type that weren't deleted
and I didn't migrate first, but in this case, I shouldn't have had to really manage the migration
Because it was such a simple change
Oh, interesting. So you're saying it shouldn't be an issue with newly created ones which would be why I'm having a hard time reproducing it?
So say I accidentally noticed I wrote
SilderBlock
if i created an instance of a SilderBlock
and then changed the collection name to SliderBlock
it will crash on adding new data
Mmm, yeah that might be related but I'm not sure that's the exact issue because I was seeing this when I drag/dropped the block, not when adding new data per say
I do think this kind of error should be handled by better error messaing
but yeah, possibly related maybe not
Thanks for your input though, I can check the document and see if there's any old data in there
I would like to see better migration documentation on the Payload site too hehe
@patrikkozak
Only because I have no idea what to do about resolving this
Without redefining the old model type
:*(
I asked about this in #general yesterday and it sounds like there should be some examples in GitHub discussions (although I didn't have time to find any specific examples yesterday)
Hehe I saw that thread @TheDunco , but this kind of information NEEDS to be on the Payload site
It's a crucial time for Payload to appeal to devs
And detailed documentation is how to appeal to devs
I was able to consistently reproduce this. I'll open an actual github issue with more info after lunch but just for context it's still happening on payload v1.16.17
I've opened the github issue herehttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/2272
