"Cannot find module" error on Typescript paths entries

Hi,

I've created a scaffold project by running

npx create-payload-app

and just added a simple

paths

entry to my Typescript configuration named

@collections

(see attached screenshot #1).

Then, just to test things out, I replaced

import Users from './collections/Users';

with

import Users from '@collections/Users';

in

payload.config.ts

(screenshot #2) and run

yarn dev

to start the server: now I get the error "Cannot find module '@collections/Users'".

What could be the problem?