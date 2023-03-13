DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
"Cannot find module" error on Typescript paths entries

default discord avatar
GiS91
4 months ago
7

Hi,



I've created a scaffold project by running

npx create-payload-app

and just added a simple

paths

entry to my Typescript configuration named

@collections

(see attached screenshot #1).



Then, just to test things out, I replaced

import Users from './collections/Users';

with

import Users from '@collections/Users';

in

payload.config.ts

(screenshot #2) and run

yarn dev

to start the server: now I get the error "Cannot find module '@collections/Users'".



What could be the problem?

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    Hi @GiS91 - you just need to add

    ./

    in front of

    src/collections/*

    then you should be good to go

    Screen_Shot_2023-03-13_at_6.34.20_PM.png
  • default discord avatar
    GiS91
    4 months ago

    Ehi @jesschow , thank you so much for your reply!



    That's what happen when you try to write code at midnight 🤣



    Anyway, the solution you propose does not seem to fix the issue. I investigated the thing a bit further and it seems that the problem relates both to

    ts-node

    and

    webpack

    .



    According to ts-node documentation [1], ts-node does not support

    paths

    resolution out of the box, so the first thing to do is to install

    tsconfig-paths

    and add it to the ts-node config as explained in the documentation.



    After that, you have to extend your webpack alias configuration in your

    payload.config.ts

    as in the attached screenshot.



    Completed the above two steps, the dev server starts normally



    [1]

    https://typestrong.org/ts-node/docs/paths/
    Schermata_del_2023-03-13_20-22-43.png
  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    4 months ago

    @GiS91 Yep! That worked for ya right?

  • default discord avatar
    GiS91
    4 months ago

    @Jarrod Yesss... with those two steps it works perfectly!



    @jesschow @Jarrod Thank you for your support! ❤️

  • default discord avatar
    seth
    4 months ago

    I followed you instructions but now my relative paths in my imports don't work! Any ideas?



    Weird, actually this is working for me now, issue I ran in to was trying to also use the webpack plugin with this setup which I could not get to work (

    https://www.npmjs.com/package/tsconfig-paths-webpack-plugin

    )

