Started a fresh Next.js app and downgraded to 13.5.6, installed next-payload and payload and ran
yarn next-payload install
. I also moved my payload config to my root directory and updated the env variable and
withPayload
config. After deploying to Vercel and opening
/admin
, I get 500 errors from
/api/users/init
,
/api/users/me
,
/api/payload-preferences/nav
with this error:
Error: cannot find Payload config. Please create a configuration file located at the root of your current working directory called "payload.config.js" or "payload.config.ts"
payload 2.1.1
@payloadcms/next-payload 0.1.9
@payloadcms/db-postgres 0.1.13
@payloadcms/richtext-slate 1.1.0
next 13.5.6
EDIT: confirmed that the config path is set correctly per this conversationhttps://discordapp.com/channels/967097582721572934/1164523079955910760/1164523079955910760
This was solved by added the
PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH
environment variable in Vercel
