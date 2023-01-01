Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

Cannot find Payload config 500 errors with Next.js on Vercel

default discord avatar
wiggindev
6 days ago

Started a fresh Next.js app and downgraded to 13.5.6, installed next-payload and payload and ran

yarn next-payload install

. I also moved my payload config to my root directory and updated the env variable and

withPayload

config. After deploying to Vercel and opening

/admin

, I get 500 errors from

/api/users/init

,

/api/users/me

,

/api/payload-preferences/nav

with this error:



Error: cannot find Payload config. Please create a configuration file located at the root of your current working directory called "payload.config.js" or "payload.config.ts"



payload 2.1.1


@payloadcms/next-payload 0.1.9


@payloadcms/db-postgres 0.1.13


@payloadcms/richtext-slate 1.1.0


next 13.5.6



EDIT: confirmed that the config path is set correctly per this conversation

https://discordapp.com/channels/967097582721572934/1164523079955910760/1164523079955910760


This was solved by added the

PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH

environment variable in Vercel

