Started a fresh Next.js app and downgraded to 13.5.6, installed next-payload and payload and ran

yarn next-payload install

. I also moved my payload config to my root directory and updated the env variable and

withPayload

config. After deploying to Vercel and opening

/admin

, I get 500 errors from

/api/users/init

,

/api/users/me

,

/api/payload-preferences/nav

with this error:

Error: cannot find Payload config. Please create a configuration file located at the root of your current working directory called "payload.config.js" or "payload.config.ts"

payload 2.1.1

@payloadcms/next-payload 0.1.9

@payloadcms/db-postgres 0.1.13

@payloadcms/richtext-slate 1.1.0

next 13.5.6

EDIT: confirmed that the config path is set correctly per this conversation

This was solved by added the

PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH

environment variable in Vercel