"Cannot read properties of null (reading 'useCallback')" on Create page

default discord avatar
c3a
3 days ago

hi! i just installed payload using create-payload-app in a pnpm turborepo/monorepo, added a new collection:


import type { CollectionConfig } from "payload/types";

export const Pages: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: "pages",
  fields: [
    {
      name: "title",
      label: "Title",
      type: "text",
      required: true,
    },
    {
      name: "body",
      label: "Body",
      type: "richText",
      required: true,
    },
  ],
};

and added it to my config file:


import path from "path";
import { webpackBundler } from "@payloadcms/bundler-webpack";
import { mongooseAdapter } from "@payloadcms/db-mongodb";
import { payloadCloud } from "@payloadcms/plugin-cloud";
import { lexicalEditor } from "@payloadcms/richtext-lexical";
import { buildConfig } from "payload/config";

import { Pages } from "./collections/Pages";
import Users from "./collections/Users";

export default buildConfig({
  admin: {
    user: Users.slug,
    // eslint-disable-next-line @typescript-eslint/no-unsafe-assignment
    bundler: webpackBundler(),
  },
  editor: lexicalEditor({}),
  collections: [Users, Pages],
  typescript: {
    outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, "payload-types.ts"),
  },
  graphQL: {
    schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, "generated-schema.graphql"),
  },
  plugins: [payloadCloud()],
  db: mongooseAdapter({
    url: process.env.DATABASE_URI ?? "",
  }),
});


and when visiting

/admin/collections/pages/create

, the page goes blank and the following errors pop in the browser console:


https://gist.github.com/ceIia/6e1957f2b2e742d024729b9bb6f0ef02

I'm also using the new Lexical editor, if that helps. i have no data or no other configuration in the app so far except for that.



am i doing something wrong? i've reread the Lexical documentation multiple times, but maybe i missed something :/



turns out having

node-linker=hoisted

in

.npmrc

was the culprit.

