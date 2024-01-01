"Cannot read properties of null (reading 'useCallback')" on Create page

hi! i just installed payload using create-payload-app in a pnpm turborepo/monorepo, added a new collection:

import type { CollectionConfig } from "payload/types" ; export const Pages : CollectionConfig = { slug : "pages" , fields : [ { name : "title" , label : "Title" , type : "text" , required : true , }, { name : "body" , label : "Body" , type : "richText" , required : true , }, ], };

and added it to my config file:

import path from "path" ; import { webpackBundler } from "@payloadcms/bundler-webpack" ; import { mongooseAdapter } from "@payloadcms/db-mongodb" ; import { payloadCloud } from "@payloadcms/plugin-cloud" ; import { lexicalEditor } from "@payloadcms/richtext-lexical" ; import { buildConfig } from "payload/config" ; import { Pages } from "./collections/Pages" ; import Users from "./collections/Users" ; export default buildConfig ({ admin : { user : Users . slug , bundler : webpackBundler (), }, editor : lexicalEditor ({}), collections : [ Users , Pages ], typescript : { outputFile : path. resolve (__dirname, "payload-types.ts" ), }, graphQL : { schemaOutputFile : path. resolve (__dirname, "generated-schema.graphql" ), }, plugins : [ payloadCloud ()], db : mongooseAdapter ({ url : process. env . DATABASE_URI ?? "" , }), });

and when visiting

/admin/collections/pages/create

, the page goes blank and the following errors pop in the browser console:

I'm also using the new Lexical editor, if that helps. i have no data or no other configuration in the app so far except for that.

am i doing something wrong? i've reread the Lexical documentation multiple times, but maybe i missed something :/

turns out having

node-linker=hoisted

in

.npmrc

was the culprit.