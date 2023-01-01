DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'includes')

default discord avatar
generator101
3 weeks ago
1

I am trying to create a graphql to create a user and trying this in the playground: 



mutation(
  $email: String!
  $password: String!
  $username: String!
) {
  createUser(
    data: {
      email: $email
      password: $password
      username: $username
    }
  )
  {
    id
    username
    email
  }
}


and pass variables: 


{   "email": "email@email.com",   "password": "1234567",   "username": "username" }


but I get this error: 



{
  "errors": [
    {
      "message": "Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'includes')",
      "locations": [
        {
          "line": 2,
          "column": 3
        }
      ],
      "path": [
        "createUser"
      ],
      "extensions": {
        "name": "TypeError"
      }
    }
  ],
  "data": {
    "createUser": null
  }
}


what is causing this error and where can I start debugging?



it was because of a hook mistake

