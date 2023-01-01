I am trying to create a graphql to create a user and trying this in the playground:

mutation( $email: String! $password: String! $username: String! ) { createUser( data: { email: $email password: $password username: $username } ) { id username email } }

and pass variables:

{ "email": "email@email.com", "password": "1234567", "username": "username" }

but I get this error:

{ "errors": [ { "message": "Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'includes')", "locations": [ { "line": 2, "column": 3 } ], "path": [ "createUser" ], "extensions": { "name": "TypeError" } } ], "data": { "createUser": null } }

what is causing this error and where can I start debugging?

it was because of a hook mistake