Cannot set lexical editor in Payload config?

default discord avatar
iokl
last week
4

As in the picture, it seems I cannot use lexical editor for some reasons. Perhaps I misconfigured, or maybe this error is due to my TypeScript config somewhere else. Can anyone shed a light on this?


The error is in

payload.config.ts

,



export default buildConfig({
  serverURL: process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL ?? 'http://localhost:3001',
  admin: {
    user: Users.slug,
    bundler: viteBundler(),
  },
  editor: lexicalEditor({}),
  ...
});
  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    last week

    Hmm, that looks proper to me. Can you bump to latest version of Payload and the editor if you haven't already?

  • default discord avatar
    iokl
    last week

    So after a lengthy attempts to troubleshoot nothing works, I decided to reinstall the

    node_modules

    and now things are fine, Oh well, ...

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    last week

    This issue has been fixed in the latest version of richtext-lexical which was released yesterday! Deleting node_modules and re-installing it might have updated it to the latest version, which fixed it 🙂

  • default discord avatar
    iokl
    last week

    That explains it. Thanks for the great plugin again Alessio. 👍

