Cannot set lexical editor in Payload config?

As in the picture, it seems I cannot use lexical editor for some reasons. Perhaps I misconfigured, or maybe this error is due to my TypeScript config somewhere else. Can anyone shed a light on this?
The error is in
payload.config.ts
,
export default buildConfig({
serverURL: process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL ?? 'http://localhost:3001',
admin: {
user: Users.slug,
bundler: viteBundler(),
},
editor: lexicalEditor({}),
...
});
Hmm, that looks proper to me. Can you bump to latest version of Payload and the editor if you haven't already?
So after a lengthy attempts to troubleshoot nothing works, I decided to reinstall the
node_modules
and now things are fine, Oh well, ...
This issue has been fixed in the latest version of richtext-lexical which was released yesterday! Deleting node_modules and re-installing it might have updated it to the latest version, which fixed it 🙂
That explains it. Thanks for the great plugin again Alessio. 👍
