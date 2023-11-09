Cannot upload media files

Hi all we are having difficulty uploading media files on the Payload cloud; we cannot figure out why and have never had this issue before. The code is below:
import { CollectionConfig } from "payload/types";
export const Media: CollectionConfig = {
slug: "media",
upload: {
staticURL: "/media",
staticDir: "media",
imageSizes: [
{
name: "thumbnail",
width: 400,
height: 300,
position: "centre",
},
{
name: "card",
width: 768,
height: 1024,
position: "centre",
},
{
name: "tablet",
width: 1024,
height: undefined,
position: "centre",
},
],
adminThumbnail: "thumbnail",
mimeTypes: ["image/*"],
},
fields: [
{
name: "alt",
type: "text",
},
],
};
What is the issue? Can you provide more info to troubleshoot? What error are you seeing? When are you seeing it? You indicate it was working before. Did you upgrade anything?
Hi Elliot, we are not even able to deploy vanilla projects now. We are getting the following error:
Okay, I believe this has been reported. Looks like a dependency issue within the Payload cloud plugin. Looking into this now.
What version of plugin-cloud are you using?
I haven't been able to recreate this. Any extra info would be helpful.
I was able to recreate this issue. It appears to be due to a downstream dependency. Issue being tracked here:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/4109
Thanks for digging into this @denolfe
@etmartinkazoo A workaround has been added to that issue. Add the following to your package.json:
"resolutions": {
"jackspeak": "2.1.1"
}
