Cannot upload media files

Hi all we are having difficulty uploading media files on the Payload cloud; we cannot figure out why and have never had this issue before. The code is below:

import { CollectionConfig } from "payload/types"; export const Media: CollectionConfig = { slug: "media", upload: { staticURL: "/media", staticDir: "media", imageSizes: [ { name: "thumbnail", width: 400, height: 300, position: "centre", }, { name: "card", width: 768, height: 1024, position: "centre", }, { name: "tablet", width: 1024, height: undefined, position: "centre", }, ], adminThumbnail: "thumbnail", mimeTypes: ["image/*"], }, fields: [ { name: "alt", type: "text", }, ], };