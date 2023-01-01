Basically I have a media collection - When I launch it locally I can play the files - for ex

But when deployed online it's blocked by Express I guess -

The files are uploaded on S3 and the collections is configured to be accessible - as far as I know:

access: { read: () => true, create: () => true, update: () => true, }, upload: { disableLocalStorage: true, },

Is there anything else that should be done so the files are accessible online? Thanks!

Any idea? Thanks in advance!