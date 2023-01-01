Basically I have a media collection - When I launch it locally I can play the files - for exhttp://localhost:3000/media/48_kwele3_cv_riff1_mp3.mp3
But when deployed online it's blocked by Express I guess -https://o-gen-admin.payloadcms.app/media/48_kwele3_cv_riff1.mp3
The files are uploaded on S3 and the collections is configured to be accessible - as far as I know:
access: {
read: () => true,
create: () => true,
update: () => true,
},
upload: {
disableLocalStorage: true,
},
Is there anything else that should be done so the files are accessible online? Thanks!
Any idea? Thanks in advance!
Hi @nicolaslair - looking into this! will get you an answer here today
Are you pulling in the Payload cloud plugin into your config? You can see how this is done here in one of our cloud templates:https://github.com/payloadcms/template-blank/blob/main/src/payload.config.ts#L26
Plugin docs here as well:https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud
Hi @denolfe & @jesschow - thanks for the reply, I am using plugin-cloud-storage, and not plugin-cloud, here is my config:
import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config';
import { s3Adapter } from '@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/s3';
import { cloudStorage } from '@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage';
import path from 'path';
import { Users, Projects, Notes, Media, InstrumentTags, ProjectTags, Menu, MasterInstruments, CustomInstruments} from './collections';
export default buildConfig({
serverURL: process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL,
upload: {
useTempFiles: true,
},
admin: {
user: Users.slug,
},
collections: [
Users,
Projects,
ProjectTags,
Menu,
MasterInstruments,
CustomInstruments,
InstrumentTags,
Notes,
Media,
],
cors: '*',
csrf: [
'http://localhost',
'http://localhost:8080',
'https://*.vercel.app'
],
plugins: [
cloudStorage({
collections: {
'media': {
adapter: s3Adapter({
config: {
forcePathStyle: true,
region: process.env.S3_REGION,
credentials: {
accessKeyId: process.env.S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID,
secretAccessKey: process.env.S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,
},
},
bucket: process.env.S3_BUCKET,
}),
},
},
}),
],
typescript: {
outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'payload-types.ts'),
},
graphQL: {
schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'generated-schema.graphql'),
},
})
It's working perfectly locally but not when deployed on payloadcms.app - Thanks in advance
PS: I need to control the AWS S3 bucket on which the files are uploaded - Is it possible using the payloadCloud plugin?
But when deployed online it's blocked by Express I guess
What behavior are you seeing exactly when you describe "blocked by Express"? Is this on your own server or in Payload Cloud? Do you have all of the necessary env vars loaded where you're deploying?
plugin-cloud-storage
works great if you already have your own bucket you'd like to use.
Thanks @denolfe - the request is blocked as you can see here:https://o-gen-admin.payloadcms.app/media/48_kwele3_cv_riff1.mp3
- when launched locally I have a media player so I can play the mp3 file...
It seems to me that it's an express.static issue on payloadcms - what dl you think?
Can you confirm that you have the file in your S3 bucket?
and also that you've provided all environment variables to the project when deploy?
Thanks @denolfe - you were right, the bucket had been updated but not on Payload - stupid mistake - sorry for the time it took!
