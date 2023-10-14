Hello, I am trying to make the last bits for my blog, and i am trying to get images in my posts so it's nicer.

However, I tried many ways and I cannot find a solution that would simply work.

Basically, my content-type Article looks like this in Astro for this version :

<header class = "story__header -vertical" > <!-- article header --> </header> < section class = "section" > < main class = "main" > < article class = "article" > < RichText richText = { content } /> </ article > </ main > </ section >

My RichText Component, that I found in september in a blog article looks like this (isn't there a better way ?)

{ content. richText . map ( ( node ) => Text . isText (node) ? ( < Fragment > </ Fragment > ) : ( < Fragment > { node.type === "img" && ( < img src = { escapeHTML ( node.url ) } alt = { escapeHTML ( node.children ) } } /> )} {!node.type && < p > { < Astro.self richText = { node.children } /> } </ p > } </ Fragment > ) ) }

I know there is a way but i tried everything I could think about to get the images in articles. For now it's still Astro's templating system.

## The most important part:

My Payload response looks like this