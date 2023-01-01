DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

Can't create first First User

default discord avatar
ysione
last month
3

We had deployed payload project, now we need another version of it on new server, but after deploy we have troubles creating first admin user, request for creating user fails with status 403.


We tried to add user manualy to database, but even

/api/user-admin/login

fails with status 403.



How can I fix it?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    @ysione This could possibly be a CORS / CSRF issue if you're getting 403's



    Can I check out your payload config

  • default discord avatar
    ysione
    last month

    @notchr


    Ah, all good, our nginx config had line that was making all requests to PUT requests


    Nothing to do with Payload

