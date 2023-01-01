We had deployed payload project, now we need another version of it on new server, but after deploy we have troubles creating first admin user, request for creating user fails with status 403.
We tried to add user manualy to database, but even
/api/user-admin/login
fails with status 403.
How can I fix it?
@ysione This could possibly be a CORS / CSRF issue if you're getting 403's
Can I check out your payload config
@notchr
Ah, all good, our nginx config had line that was making all requests to PUT requests
Nothing to do with Payload
