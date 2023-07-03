Hi everybody, this is the second time I'm facing this issue and it be very good if you guys can fix it because it's not relative to what I'm seeing on the code
where is your config file located and from where are you starting payload?
actually it's located in src, this is one of my push request that faced this, and last time I faced this issue they said it's weird and we reset the cloud and it fixed
Looks like this is digitalocean?
I'm migrating away from that platform, awful everything tbh...including one of the worst performing CDNs
do you still get this issue if you trigger a rebuild without cache?
no it's payload cloud
I never use digital ocean, you can use heroku for your backend integration, and vercel for frontend
I'll try to rebuild
it's failed again after redeploy
Can you Show us your directory tree?
it was my fault, because I didn't update some route in config file, it shows that error, after I fixed it, it works well
thank you
Great to hear 🙂 no problem, I didn't do anything 😅
@muperdev could you please show me how you fixed it, as i've got the similar error while i tried to deploy the payload cms on Northflank
I did'nt do anything but deleting the project
@_thaotruong @muperdev This seems like a misconfigured .env variable?
@notchr @_thaotruong now that I'm thinking for this one I fixed server url in the config file then it fixed
@muperdev Nice!
Yeah a lot of times it's just a misconfigured .env variable
or directly, the serverUrl being incorrect
happens to the best of us
yeah, very normal, think that's why we not seeing it 😉
@notchr
ah you found it?
