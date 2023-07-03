DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
can't find the configuration file located at /workspace/src/payload.config.ts

default discord avatar
muperdev
3 months ago
24

Hi everybody, this is the second time I'm facing this issue and it be very good if you guys can fix it because it's not relative to what I'm seeing on the code

  • default discord avatar
    exo3718
    3 months ago

    where is your config file located and from where are you starting payload?

  • default discord avatar
    muperdev
    3 months ago

    actually it's located in src, this is one of my push request that faced this, and last time I faced this issue they said it's weird and we reset the cloud and it fixed

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus
    3 months ago

    Looks like this is digitalocean?



    I'm migrating away from that platform, awful everything tbh...including one of the worst performing CDNs



    do you still get this issue if you trigger a rebuild without cache?

  • default discord avatar
    muperdev
    3 months ago

    no it's payload cloud



    I never use digital ocean, you can use heroku for your backend integration, and vercel for frontend



    I'll try to rebuild



    it's failed again after redeploy

  • default discord avatar
    exo3718
    3 months ago

    Can you Show us your directory tree?

  • default discord avatar
    muperdev
    3 months ago

    it was my fault, because I didn't update some route in config file, it shows that error, after I fixed it, it works well



    thank you

  • default discord avatar
    exo3718
    3 months ago

    Great to hear 🙂 no problem, I didn't do anything 😅

  • default discord avatar
    _thaotruong
    4 weeks ago

    @muperdev could you please show me how you fixed it, as i've got the similar error while i tried to deploy the payload cms on Northflank

    Screenshot_2023-07-03_at_21.40.30.png
    Screenshot_2023-07-03_at_21.40.42.png
  • default discord avatar
    muperdev
    4 weeks ago

    I did'nt do anything but deleting the project

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    4 weeks ago

    @_thaotruong @muperdev This seems like a misconfigured .env variable?

  • default discord avatar
    muperdev
    4 weeks ago

    @notchr @_thaotruong now that I'm thinking for this one I fixed server url in the config file then it fixed

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    4 weeks ago

    @muperdev Nice!



    Yeah a lot of times it's just a misconfigured .env variable



    or directly, the serverUrl being incorrect



    happens to the best of us

  • default discord avatar
    muperdev
    4 weeks ago

    yeah, very normal, think that's why we not seeing it 😉



    @notchr

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    4 weeks ago

    ah you found it?

