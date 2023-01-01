Hello everyone, i am having troubles to understand the live preview feature. I can see a preview but it doesn't update live. I am using the

website

template.

Is it a convention to use

[slug]/page.client.tsx

beside

[slug]/page.tsx

? Because the live preview is still showing the

page.tsx

file which doesn't have

useLivePreview

.

This is my

page.client.tsx

:

'use client' import React from 'react' import { Page } from '../../../payload/payload-types' import { Blocks } from '../../_components/Blocks' import { Hero } from '../../_components/Hero' import { useLivePreview } from '@payloadcms/live-preview-react' export const PageClient : React . FC <{ page : Page | null | undefined }>= ( { page } ) => { const { data } = useLivePreview ({ serverURL : process. env . PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL || '' , depth : 2 , initialData : page, }) const { hero, layout } = data return ( < React.Fragment > < h1 > PREVIEW </ h1 > < Hero { ...hero } /> < Blocks blocks = {layout} disableTopPadding = {!hero || hero ? .type === 'none' || hero ? .type === 'lowImpact' } /> </ React.Fragment > ) }

payload.config.ts

:

export default buildConfig ({ admin : { livePreview :{ url : "http://localhost:3000" , collections : [ 'pages' ] }, })

I forgot to import the page template from

page.client.tsx

to

page.tsx

and use it in the return value.. But it's werid is has to be a client component. This approach only works for static pages then.