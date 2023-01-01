Hello everyone, i am having troubles to understand the live preview feature. I can see a preview but it doesn't update live. I am using the
website
template.
Is it a convention to use
[slug]/page.client.tsx
beside
[slug]/page.tsx
? Because the live preview is still showing the
page.tsx
file which doesn't have
useLivePreview
.
This is my
page.client.tsx
:
'use client'
import React from 'react'
import { Page } from '../../../payload/payload-types'
import { Blocks } from '../../_components/Blocks'
import { Hero } from '../../_components/Hero'
import { useLivePreview } from '@payloadcms/live-preview-react'
export const PageClient:React.FC<{ page: Page | null | undefined }>= ({ page }) => {
const { data } = useLivePreview({
serverURL: process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL || '',
depth: 2,
initialData: page,
})
const { hero, layout } = data
return (
<React.Fragment>
<h1> PREVIEW</h1>
<Hero {...hero} />
<Blocks
blocks={layout}
disableTopPadding={!hero || hero?.type === 'none' || hero?.type === 'lowImpact'}
/>
</React.Fragment>
)
}
payload.config.ts
:
export default buildConfig({
admin: {
livePreview:{
url: "http://localhost:3000",
collections: ['pages']
},
// ..
})
I forgot to import the page template from
page.client.tsx
to
page.tsx
and use it in the return value.. But it's werid is has to be a client component. This approach only works for static pages then.
