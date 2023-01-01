Payload v1.9.5

When accessing the admin on payload cloud I can't log out. When I click log out it does the following:

- Redirects me to /logout and displays "You have been logged out successfully."

- I click "Log back in"

- It redirects to /login and displays "Already logged in"

- I click "Back to dashboard" and I'm back on /admin with my original user logged in.

Clearing the

payload-token

clears my user but I get stuck in the same loop the next time I log in.

This doesn't occur when locally running

yarn dev

Messed around with my Access configs. I don't know what was affecting it but this problem is gone now