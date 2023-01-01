Payload v1.9.5
When accessing the admin on payload cloud I can't log out. When I click log out it does the following:
- Redirects me to /logout and displays "You have been logged out successfully."
- I click "Log back in"
- It redirects to /login and displays "Already logged in"
- I click "Back to dashboard" and I'm back on /admin with my original user logged in.
Clearing the
payload-token
clears my user but I get stuck in the same loop the next time I log in.
This doesn't occur when locally running
yarn dev
Messed around with my Access configs. I don't know what was affecting it but this problem is gone now
