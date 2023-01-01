DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Can't properly log out on payload cloud

default discord avatar
.redjoker
last month
1

Payload v1.9.5



When accessing the admin on payload cloud I can't log out. When I click log out it does the following:


- Redirects me to /logout and displays "You have been logged out successfully."


- I click "Log back in"


- It redirects to /login and displays "Already logged in"


- I click "Back to dashboard" and I'm back on /admin with my original user logged in.



Clearing the

payload-token

clears my user but I get stuck in the same loop the next time I log in.



This doesn't occur when locally running

yarn dev


Messed around with my Access configs. I don't know what was affecting it but this problem is gone now

    Open the post
    Continue the discussion in Discord
    Like what we're doing?
    Star us on GitHub!

    Star

    Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

    Discord

    online

    Can't find what you're looking for?

    Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.