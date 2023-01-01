We're trying to use blocks to apply filter config to collection items.

I have a block defined like so:

const CategoryFilterBlock : Block = { slug : "CategoryFilter" , fields : [ { name : "categoryFilterType" , label : "Type" , type : "radio" , options : [ "whitelist" , "blacklist" ], defaultValue : "whitelist" , }, { name : "categories" , type : "relationship" , relationTo : Categories . slug , hasMany : true , }, ], };

Which is used on the collection like so:

{ <collection_config>, { name : "filters" , type : "blocks" , blocks : [ CategoryFilterBlock ], } }

I can query the

blockType

field and the

categoryFilterType

field, but I can't query for a value in the relationship:

{ "filters.blockType" : { equals : "CategoryFilter" } } { "filters.categoryFilterType" : { equals : "whitelist" } } { "filters.categories.label" : { equals : "Some category label" } }

Is this a bug or is this just outright not possible?