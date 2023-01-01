DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Can't query relationship in Block

itsjxck
5 months ago
4

We're trying to use blocks to apply filter config to collection items.



I have a block defined like so:


const CategoryFilterBlock: Block = {
  slug: "CategoryFilter",
  fields: [
    {
      name: "categoryFilterType",
      label: "Type",
      type: "radio",
      options: ["whitelist", "blacklist"],
      defaultValue: "whitelist",
    },
    {
      name: "categories",
      type: "relationship",
      relationTo: Categories.slug,
      hasMany: true,
    },
  ],
};


Which is used on the collection like so:


{
  <collection_config>,
  {
    name: "filters",
    type: "blocks",
    blocks: [CategoryFilterBlock],
  }
}


I can query the

blockType

field and the

categoryFilterType

field, but I can't query for a value in the relationship:


// Works
{
  "filters.blockType": {
    equals: "CategoryFilter"
  }
}

// Also works
{
  "filters.categoryFilterType": {
    equals: "whitelist"
  }
}

// Doesnt work
{
  "filters.categories.label": {
    equals: "Some category label"
  }
}


Is this a bug or is this just outright not possible?

    Mark | Omniux
    5 months ago

    Currently not possible I think. Extending the GraphQL capabilities of the API is a planned part of the roadmap

    itsjxck
    5 months ago

    Should have mentioned this is with REST queries not GraphQL

    jesschow
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Hey @itsjxck are you still looking for help here?

    itsjxck
    3 months ago

    I don't know if this is still an issue or not as we parked the changes in favour of other work. I will retry and report back, but my assumption would be that it is probably fixed now

