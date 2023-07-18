I'm assuming that the admin defaultColumns are the columns displayed in the admin ui for its given collection.

If I add 'clientName' to the defaultColumn array and set useAsTitle: 'clientName', nothing seems to happen

const CaseStudies: CollectionConfig = { slug: 'case-studies', admin: { defaultColumns: ['clientName', 'author', 'category', 'status'], useAsTitle: 'clientName', }, access: { read: () => true, }, fields: [ { name: 'clientName', type: 'text' }, { name: 'clientWebsite', type: 'text' },

My admin UI only displays the author, category and status column as can be seen in the screenshot. No clientName.

What am I doing wrong?